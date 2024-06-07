Nate Diaz trolls Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: “Respect the art”

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has trolled Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian jiu-jitsu in their recent press conference.

On July 6, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide in a boxing match. It serves as a rematch of sorts following their collision in the UFC, which Masvidal won via doctor stoppage. As we know, Diaz is a submission specialist, whereas ‘Gamebred’ prefers to keep things standing on the feet.

As we also know, their recent press conference ended in a pretty notable brawl. Alas, that wasn’t the only headline-making moment to come out of that altercation.

During the press conference, Masvidal made a point to disrespect BJJ. As you can imagine, Diaz wasn’t very happy about that, and posted the following to social media.