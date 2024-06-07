Nate Diaz trolls Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: “Respect the art”
Former UFC star Nate Diaz has trolled Jorge Masvidal for dissing Brazilian jiu-jitsu in their recent press conference.
On July 6, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide in a boxing match. It serves as a rematch of sorts following their collision in the UFC, which Masvidal won via doctor stoppage. As we know, Diaz is a submission specialist, whereas ‘Gamebred’ prefers to keep things standing on the feet.
As we also know, their recent press conference ended in a pretty notable brawl. Alas, that wasn’t the only headline-making moment to come out of that altercation.
During the press conference, Masvidal made a point to disrespect BJJ. As you can imagine, Diaz wasn’t very happy about that, and posted the following to social media.
Respect the art 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/sq9nRVQXnd
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 6, 2024
Diaz claps back at Masvidal
Masvidal: “F*** jiu-jitsu, bro.”
Nate went on to share a video of Jorge getting choked out before posting the following message alongside it.
Diaz: “Respect the art.”
As we all know, we’re incredibly unlikely to see any kind of jiu-jitsu on display in their upcoming boxing showdown. At the same time, you can never rule it out given the unpredictable nature of Diaz. These two men once seemed to share a real respect for one another but as time has gone on, that appears to have disappeared. Now, they’ve built up a seemingly legitimate feud, and it’ll be fascinating to see how it unfolds when they climb into the ring next month.
Either way, they’re definitely going to make some headlines.
Who do you favor to come out on top in the boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz? Do you feel as if it will get a big pay-per-view number? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
