Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight
Edgar Berlanga has had enough of Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.
De La Hoya may have been a legendary boxer, but he’s ruffled quite a bit of feathers as a promoter. The Golden Boy boss had a nasty business split with Alvarez back in 2020 and the two have hurled verbal shots at one another. It got to the point where things nearly got physical in the buildup to Canelo’s fight with Jaime Munguia earlier this year.
Now, Berlanga has taken issue with De La Hoya, as he feels the International Boxing Hall of Fame has been trying to sabotage his bout with Alvarez.
Edgar Berlanga Sends Cold Message to Oscar De La Hoya
During the final press event to hype up the big undisputed middleweight title fight this Saturday, Edgar Berlanga sent a scathing message to Oscar De La Hoya (via MMAFighting.com).
“And I want to say something, too: f*ck Oscar De La Hoya too,” Berlanga said. “That motherf*cker, he’s always — he keeps talking, he keeps talking and talking. We’re gonna smack him when we see him. He’s got to stop. He’s trying to f*ck up the event.”
Berlanga likely caught wind of De La Hoya saying he plans to attend UFC 306, which goes head-to-head with Alvarez vs. Berlanga. UFC CEO Dana White has even shared his belief that De La Hoya only wants to attend Noche UFC to stick it to Canelo. Well, now he has an angry Berlanga going after him for trying to downplay the boxing match.
Whether or not Canelo and/or Berlanga run into De La Hoya remains to be seen, but hopefully cooler heads will prevail.