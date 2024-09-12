Edgar Berlanga threatens Oscar De La Hoya for sabotaging Canelo Alvarez fight

Edgar Berlanga has had enough of Oscar De La Hoya ahead of his massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.

De La Hoya may have been a legendary boxer, but he’s ruffled quite a bit of feathers as a promoter. The Golden Boy boss had a nasty business split with Alvarez back in 2020 and the two have hurled verbal shots at one another. It got to the point where things nearly got physical in the buildup to Canelo’s fight with Jaime Munguia earlier this year.

Now, Berlanga has taken issue with De La Hoya, as he feels the International Boxing Hall of Fame has been trying to sabotage his bout with Alvarez.

