Renzo Gracie promotes ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong to BJJ black belt 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was celebrated for more than just his promotion’s success at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6. 

chatri sityodtong and renzo gracie

The event also became a memorable occasion for the head honcho. He received his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt from Renzo Gracie. 

During the broadcast, Chatri talked with color commentator Mitch Chilson. Then, Gracie approached him by surprise. 

The emotional moment saw Chatri visibly moved. Gracie presented him with the belt and performed a playful, yet meaningful, slap on his back. The traditional gesture marked the significance of the achievement. 

The impromptu ceremony was a heartfelt recognition of Chatri’s dedication to “the gentle art,” a journey that began for him at Gracie’s gym back in 2005.  

“In 2005 when I was living in the States, New York City, I walked into Renzo Gracie Academy, the blue basement. Before that, he’s been an idol, a hero of mine,” Chatri said. “And I got my blue belt in 2007 and I kept training and training. I never thought this day would come.” 

He acknowledged Gracie’s instrumental role not only in his personal development but also in ONE’s early days. 

“You know, there would be no ONE Championship without Renzo. He came to the very first show, flew all the way from New York. He was literally in Switzerland yesterday, flew in here. I can’t thank him [enough],” Chatri said.  

“This guy is not only a legend, he’s a superstar, a hero to billions of people all over the world, an incredible fighter, philosopher.”

 

Chatri Sityodtong regularly trains in BJJ  

Despite his demanding role at the helm of the world’s largest martial arts organization, Chatri Sityodtong has remained committed to his own training.  

He makes time to roll with some of the best grapplers across the globe, continually honing his skills and deepening his passion for the sport. 

“I train five to six times a week, killing myself, fight week, training with all these monsters and beasts. And, you know, I got my brown belt a little over three years ago,” he said. “And everywhere I fly, I train my butt off because I want to represent real martial arts.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship Renzo Gracie

Related

KANA

Japanese kickboxing superstar Kana Morimoto joins ONE Championship 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024
Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison has no regrets over retiring at ONE 168: "I’m so grateful"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Liam Harrison seems at peace with his decision to call it quits on Muay Thai.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek relishes victory on U.S. soil: "I'm extremely grateful for the chance"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn’t have asked for a more spectacular debut on U.S. soil.  

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa gets new opponent for return at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Takeru Segawa has a new opponent for his much-awaited return to action at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan showcases exciting style at ONE 168: "I've done it for the longest time"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang couldn’t be any happier that the American audience saw him in his vintage form. 

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong teases Rodtang vs. Superlek II on U.S. soil 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has his eyes set on the perfect location for one of the most highly anticipated rematches in Muay Thai history — the United States.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.   

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson inducted into ONE Hall of Fame

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson officially brought the curtains down on his illustrious MMA run at ONE 168: Denver.  