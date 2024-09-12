Renzo Gracie promotes ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong to BJJ black belt 

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was celebrated for more than just his promotion’s success at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6.

The event also became a memorable occasion for the head honcho. He received his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt from Renzo Gracie.

During the broadcast, Chatri talked with color commentator Mitch Chilson. Then, Gracie approached him by surprise.

The emotional moment saw Chatri visibly moved. Gracie presented him with the belt and performed a playful, yet meaningful, slap on his back. The traditional gesture marked the significance of the achievement.

The impromptu ceremony was a heartfelt recognition of Chatri’s dedication to “the gentle art,” a journey that began for him at Gracie’s gym back in 2005.

“In 2005 when I was living in the States, New York City, I walked into Renzo Gracie Academy, the blue basement. Before that, he’s been an idol, a hero of mine,” Chatri said. “And I got my blue belt in 2007 and I kept training and training. I never thought this day would come.”

He acknowledged Gracie’s instrumental role not only in his personal development but also in ONE’s early days.

“You know, there would be no ONE Championship without Renzo. He came to the very first show, flew all the way from New York. He was literally in Switzerland yesterday, flew in here. I can’t thank him [enough],” Chatri said.

“This guy is not only a legend, he’s a superstar, a hero to billions of people all over the world, an incredible fighter, philosopher.”