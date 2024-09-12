Merab Dvalishvili claims issues with Sean O’Malley aren’t personal: “This is for a UFC belt”

Despite the war of words with Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili claims it’s all business ahead of UFC 306. Dvalishvili has expressed his dismay for O’Malley and his team, coach Tim Welch in particular. There have even been threats to take the fight outside the Octagon, but Merab understands that risking his big UFC title opportunity mere days before the event could be disastrous for his career. At the same time, Dvalishvili believes all of the trash talk has been in the name of competition. RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI SAYS HE CAN “SLAP” SEAN O’MALLEY’S COACH AND “NOT GET DEPORTED” AHEAD OF UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili Insists Sean O’Malley Fight is for Competition, Not Bad Blood

Speaking to reporters during UFC 306 media day, Merab Dvalishvili made it clear that he’s not looking at the Sean O’Malley fight as a grudge match (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s not personal,” Dvalishvili said. “This is a professional fight. This is for a UFC belt. This is for legacy. Yes, I was mad about him a couple of times. I was very mad when he mentioned my country in a disrespectful way. Because my country, it’s more than religion for me. I have my country [in my heart], that’s why I start fighting. Because I want to represent my country.

“This is a healthy competition. That’s all we do. Then when somebody, it doesn’t matter who, disrespects your family or your country, you have to be mad. If you are a man, you have to be mad and I wanted to smack his face that time.”

Merab has a chance to capitalize on his momentum by capturing UFC gold for the first time in his career. As for O’Malley, he’s looking to prove he will run the bantamweight division for as long as he wants. We’re getting closer to finding out who will walk out of the Sphere with the 135-pound title.