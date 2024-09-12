Merab Dvalishvili claims issues with Sean O’Malley aren’t personal: “This is for a UFC belt”

By Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024

Despite the war of words with Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili claims it’s all business ahead of UFC 306.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili has expressed his dismay for O’Malley and his team, coach Tim Welch in particular. There have even been threats to take the fight outside the Octagon, but Merab understands that risking his big UFC title opportunity mere days before the event could be disastrous for his career.

At the same time, Dvalishvili believes all of the trash talk has been in the name of competition.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI SAYS HE CAN “SLAP” SEAN O’MALLEY’S COACH AND “NOT GET DEPORTED” AHEAD OF UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili Insists Sean O’Malley Fight is for Competition, Not Bad Blood

Speaking to reporters during UFC 306 media day, Merab Dvalishvili made it clear that he’s not looking at the Sean O’Malley fight as a grudge match (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s not personal,” Dvalishvili said. “This is a professional fight. This is for a UFC belt. This is for legacy. Yes, I was mad about him a couple of times. I was very mad when he mentioned my country in a disrespectful way. Because my country, it’s more than religion for me. I have my country [in my heart], that’s why I start fighting. Because I want to represent my country.

“This is a healthy competition. That’s all we do. Then when somebody, it doesn’t matter who, disrespects your family or your country, you have to be mad. If you are a man, you have to be mad and I wanted to smack his face that time.”

Merab has a chance to capitalize on his momentum by capturing UFC gold for the first time in his career. As for O’Malley, he’s looking to prove he will run the bantamweight division for as long as he wants. We’re getting closer to finding out who will walk out of the Sphere with the 135-pound title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dana White, UFC 303

Dana White Reveals Easter Egg Competition With Huge Payout For UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024
Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Diego Lopes intends to make two trips to the Octagon at UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

UFC featherweight Diego Lopes is planning on making two trips to the Octagon this weekend at Noche UFC.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso: “The concern is to finish the fight”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko doesn’t want the judges to have a say in her huge trilogy showdown with Alexa Grasso this weekend.

Brian Ortega
Noche UFC

Brian Ortega explains why he may move up to lightweight after UFC 306: “It’s like a line to fight for the (145) belt”

Harry Kettle - September 12, 2024

Brian Ortega has explained why he is considering a move up to lightweight after Noche UFC this weekend.

Brian Ortega
Diego Lopes

Brian Ortega admits he's "thankful" the UFC pulled him from June matchup against Diego Lopes: "They were looking out for me"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Brian Ortega is happy the Ultimate Fighting Championship pulled him from his scheduled UFC 303 bout against Diego Lopes in June.

Merab Dvalishvili, Tim Welch, Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili says he can "slap" Sean O'Malley's coach and "not get deported" ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals he's willing to fight on Contender Series to get back in the UFC

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee is willing to fight on the Contender Series to try and get back in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire as a UFC champion by his 25th birthday

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. forecasts a short-lived career in the Octagon if everything falls into place as he wants.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili calls Umar Nurmagomedov an "easy" fight for him: "I will dominate him"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili believes Umar Nurmagomedov is an easy fight for him and looks forward to handing him his first loss.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez teases 2025 clash with Conor McGregor, predicts the fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez welcomes a crossover fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2025 if the two sides can come to terms.