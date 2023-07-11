Oleksandr Usyk’s manager blasts Tyson Fury for accepting a fight with Francis Ngannou: “The biggest joke ever in boxing”

By Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Egis Kilmas, has taken a shot at Tyson Fury for fighting Francis Ngannou.

Oleksandr Usyk, Ukraine, Boxing

‘The Cat’ has spent the better part of the last year attempting to score a fight with ‘The Gypsy King’. In December, Tyson Fury scored a knockout win over Derek Chisora, prompting Oleksandr Usyk to take to the ring for a face-off. Ultimately, the moment was supposed to serve as a tease for an April fight at Wembley Stadium.

Sadly, the fight ultimately fell apart due to financial demands. Later, Saudi Arabia’s Skill Challenge Promotions decided to try and make the contest, and even signed Oleksandr Usyk. Sadly, they failed to sign Tyson Fury, and the plans for their December clash were scrapped last month. As a result, the Ukrainian booked a fight with Daniel Dubois for August.

For his part, Tyson Fury announced his next fight with Francis Ngannou earlier today. While many MMA fans are happy to see ‘The Predator’ get a massive payday, boxing fans are less enthused. To have a historic heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fall apart is understandably disappointing.

Nonetheless, Oleksandr Usyk’s manager, Egis Kilmas, is absolutely not a fan of Francis Ngannou getting to face ‘The Gypsy King’. On Twitter, the representative quote-tweeted Tyson Fury’s post hyping the contest. In the post, Kilmas stated that the fight itself is a massive joke.

RELATED: TYSON FURY VS FRANCIS NGANNOU MADE OFFICIAL FOR OCTOBER 28 IN SAUDI ARABIA

For what it’s worth, Egis Kilmas is far from the only individual in the boxing world that’s not a fan. Earlier today, the WBC admitted that they had zero plans to strip Fury of his heavyweight gold, despite fighting Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, the heavyweight title isn’t expected to be on the line in the contest, as it may be an exhibition.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

