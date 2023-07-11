Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou made official for October 28 in Saudi Arabia

By Susan Cox - July 11, 2023

Its official – save the date – Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou – October 28th in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

ESPN Boxing Insider, Mike Coppinger took to ‘Twitter’ with a picture of Fury and Ngannou and the news:

“Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight on Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman didn’t respond to a text message asking if Fury’s heavyweight title will be on the line. The rules and number of rounds are unclear at this time.”

Ariel Helwani elaborated, taking to ‘Twitter‘ tweeting:

“Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” per a release. It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules.”

More: “An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the event.”

Francis Ngannou has already released a promo for the upcoming boxing match with Tyson Fury which was posted on ‘Twitter’ by bjpenndotcom and can be seen below:

It has been a while in coming, but it is now official and Francis Ngannou will get the boxing match he’s long desired and it will be against none other than Tyson Fury who has a record of 34 wins – 0 losses in the ring, with 24 of those wins coming via way of knockout.

Will you be watching Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Who is your pick to be the victor?

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

