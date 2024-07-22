WBA President proposes Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. world title fight: “I’m not against”

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Jr. is down to see Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring over the weekend on DAZN pay-per-view. While Jake Paul was initially expected to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to health issues. As a result, BKFC star Mike Perry stepped up on short notice and was handed a devastating sixth-round stoppage loss.

The victory was yet another noteworthy one for ‘The Problem Child’. Earlier in the evening, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returned to action as well. The 38-year-old handed former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall a unanimous decision defeat. The bout was Chavez Jr.’s first in nearly three years.

There’s been discussions in the past regarding a boxing match between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, due to the Mexican boxer’s personal issues, talks of a bout haven’t gone far since 2021. However, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Jr. is down to see it happen. Taking to X earlier this week, the official stated that he was willing to make the fight happen, and for a championship.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER SHOWS INTEREST IN ONE-OFF BOXING MATCH, NAMES POTENTIAL OPPONENT: “THAT WOULD BE FUN STUFF”

I am not against a @jakepaul v. @jcchavezjr for a championship… — Gilberto J Mendoza (@GilberticoWBA) July 21, 2024

WBA shows interest in booking Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing match

For Jake Paul, a boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is an interesting option. ‘The Problem Child’ has long discussed his intention of winning a world title before all is said and done. Meanwhile, the fight would allow Chavez Jr. his first chance at a championship since losing his WBC middleweight title well over a decade ago.

However, it’s very unlikely that this contest happens next. Following his win over Mike Perry on Saturday, Jake Paul called for a fight with UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ later chatted on the phone with the YouTuber-turned-boxer and seemed willing to step into the ring with him.

Furthermore, Jake Paul still has business with Mike Tyson to tend to. After ‘Iron Mike’ dealt with a medical emergency earlier this year, their boxing match was shifted to November 15th. The bout will still be broadcast live on Netflix, and be held at the massive AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

What do you make of these comments from the World Boxing Association President? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. happen?