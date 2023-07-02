Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou next, but with a disappointing stipulation.

Talks of Ngannou and Fury having a crossover match began in 2021, this after ‘The Gypsy King’ called out ‘The Predator’ and other top UFC heavyweights.

Those rumblings continued into last year as Francis Ngannou attempted to negotiate a deal with the UFC that would allow him to have a crossover boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Unfortunately, Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship were not able to come to said agreement and ‘The Predator’ wound up parting ways with the promotion, vacating the UFC heavyweight title in the process.

Now signed on with PFL (Professional Fighters League), Ngannou appears to be on the verge of landing his coveted boxing match.

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury’s next fight will come against Francis Ngannou, but from what he’s heard the bout will be an exhibition with some disappointing stipulations.

The veteran promoter recently spoke to Boxing Social and provided the following information.

“This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently. No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.”

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has not competed in combat sports since successfully defending the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in January of last year. ‘The Predator’ is on a six-fight winning streak, with his most recent loss coming to Derrick Lewis in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury (33-0-1 Boxing) last took to the squared circle in December of last year, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora.

What do you think of the news that Ngannou vs. Fury will likely be made an exhibition match with a no-knockdowns rule?