Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou next but with a disappointing stipulation

By Chris Taylor - July 1, 2023

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury will be fighting Francis Ngannou next, but with a disappointing stipulation.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

Talks of Ngannou and Fury having a crossover match began in 2021, this after ‘The Gypsy King’ called out ‘The Predator’ and other top UFC heavyweights.

Those rumblings continued into last year as Francis Ngannou attempted to negotiate a deal with the UFC that would allow him to have a crossover boxing match with Tyson Fury.

Unfortunately, Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship were not able to come to said agreement and ‘The Predator’ wound up parting ways with the promotion, vacating the UFC heavyweight title in the process.

Now signed on with PFL (Professional Fighters League), Ngannou appears to be on the verge of landing his coveted boxing match.

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury’s next fight will come against Francis Ngannou, but from what he’s heard the bout will be an exhibition with some disappointing stipulations.

The veteran promoter recently spoke to Boxing Social and provided the following information.

“This is what I’ve heard. It’ll be an exhibition apparently. No knockdowns or anything. I’m only telling you what I’ve heard, who knows what’s what, but I think that is apparently what is going to be the next fight.”

Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has not competed in combat sports since successfully defending the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in January of last year. ‘The Predator’ is on a six-fight winning streak, with his most recent loss coming to Derrick Lewis in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tyson Fury (33-0-1 Boxing) last took to the squared circle in December of last year, where he scored a tenth-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora.

What do you think of the news that Ngannou vs. Fury will likely be made an exhibition match with a no-knockdowns rule?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Tyson Fury

Related

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder gives update on PFL fight with Francis Ngannou: "He knows what the deal is"

Josh Evanoff - June 29, 2023
Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury.
Tommy Fury

WATCH | Tyson and Tommy Fury trade blows in brotherly sparring session

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Boxing stars Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are putting in work ahead of their respective returns.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou takes issue with Dana White's comments to Pat McAfee on failed Jon Jones fight

Chris Taylor - June 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou was not impressed by the recent comments made by UFC President Dana White on the Pat McAfee show.

Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn reveals Francis Ngannou's boxing debut could come on the same night as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

Francis Ngannou might make his boxing debut on the same card as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Daniel Cormier reveals what he took away from Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou staredown: "Something changes in him"

Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.