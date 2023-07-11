PHOTO | Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train with shredded Mark Zuckerberg

UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski believe Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting.

The tech mogul and owner of Meta, has long been an MMA fan. Over the last year, Mark Zuckerberg has begun training in the sport as well, having competed in jiu-jitsu tournaments. Furthermore, the businessman has started to form friendships in the combat sports world, even training with Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year.

‘The Great’ is fresh off his return at UFC 290 over the weekend against Yair Rodriguez. Sitting cage-side was his friend Israel Adesanya, who watched Alexander Volkanovski score a dominant win over ‘El Pantera’. Just days after his training session, the featherweight champion, alongside ‘The Last Stylebender’, decided to train with Mark Zuckerberg.

For his part, Israel Adesanya took to social media to show the training session. On Twitter, the UFC middleweight champion showed himself next to Alexander Volkanovski and Mark Zuckerberg. While the Facebook chief is relatively new to MMA training, he seems to be in great shape.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL CALLS TO FACE PADDY PIMBLETT ON UNDERCARD OF ELON MUSK VS. MARK ZUCKERBERG: “FOR FREE”

🏆🏆🏆

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

This is Serious Business‼️ pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

The post is yet another sign that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about potentially fighting in the UFC. Prior to the post with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, he was linked to a potential clash with Elon Musk. The two social media platform owners have been at odds for a while now, and Dana White has offered them a chance to fight in the UFC.

For his part, Elon Musk recently took to social media showing himself training with Georges St-Pierre, among others. Now, with Zuckerberg being seen training with UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, one has to wonder if the billionaire brawl is on.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk?