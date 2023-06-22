Eddie Hearn reveals Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut could come on the same night as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou might make his boxing debut on the same card as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

‘The Predator’ is still waiting to make his return to combat sports, having been out of action for well over a year. In March, the former UFC champion signed with PFL, ending his high-profile free agency. Thanks to the deal, Francis Ngannou retained his right to box, which was one of the factors that forced his move.

However, the heavyweight has been unable to find a suitable opponent until now. While he’s been tied to names such as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, those names are now tied up. In December, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is expected to face Anthony Joshua. In the main event, ‘The Gpysy King’ will hopefully face Oleksandr Usyk, although, both men have stated their doubts about that bout happening.

Luckily, that December card might get a boost from Francis Ngannou. Eddie Hearn recently let the news slip in a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Saudi Arabia’s Skill Challenge Promotions is booking the massive December card. According to Eddie Hearn, they want ‘The Predator’ at the event.

Furthermore, they want him to face a longtime contender in the form of Derek Chisora. ‘Del Boy’ has been out of action since a December loss to Tyson Fury by stoppage. Although that was his third loss to the heavyweight champion, Chisora remains a hard fight for most at heavyweight.

“There are rumors there could be a third fight for that night in December. Which could be Francis Ngannou vs. Chisora,” Eddie Hearn stated on The MMA Hour. “I actually quite like that fight, because I don’t see Ngannou being competitive against Fury or ‘AJ’. Well, more competitive against Chisora.”

He continued, “…I think that would be [insane], I think that’s what [Skill Challenge] wants.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora?