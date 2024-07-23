Francis Ngannou announces PFL debut against Renan Ferreira is expected for October 19th in Saudi Arabia

By Josh Evanoff - July 23, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will finally be going down in the PFL cage later this year.

Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ hasn’t been seen since his second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in February. The defeat was a devastating one for Francis Ngannou. Just a few months after nearly upsetting Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, he was utterly dominated by ‘AJ’. However, what the loss did guarantee was his return to the world of MMA.

Francis Ngannou hasn’t been seen in the cage since a unanimous decision victory over Ciryl Gane in January 2022. A year following that win, he left the UFC in favor of the PFL. Since then, Donn Davis has largely been supportive of Ngannou’s boxing ambitions. However, he also revealed earlier this year that the former champion will likely face Renan Ferreira in the fall.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier today, Francis Ngannou opened up on his MMA return. In the discussion, ‘The Predator’ confirmed his intentions to still compete in the PFL, and that Renan Ferreira would be his first opponent. Ngannou also revealed that the bout would likely take place on October 19th in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou reveals PFL debut against Renan Ferreira is expected for October 19th

“It’s working pretty good, we have a good relationship.” Francis Ngannou stated, when asked about his PFL signing. “Perhaps, I will be fighting by the end of the year. I think Renan Ferreira is the guy [I will fight next]. He’s dangerous, I think [that fight will be in Saudi Arabia], that’s what the PFL is working on.”

He concluded, “[It will likely take place] in October. They’re working on October, it’s not finalized yet but they were talking about October 19th [as the date].”

While Francis Ngannou needs no introduction, Renan Ferreira is no slouch himself. ‘Problema’ won the PFL’s 2023 heavyweight tournament, and scored a knockout win over Ryan Bader in February. That victory over the Bellator heavyweight champion was enough for Ferreira to earn a crack at Ngannou later this year.

What do you make of this PFL fight news? Who do you have winning this heavyweight scrap? Francis Ngannou or Renan Ferreira?

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

