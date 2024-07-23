Francis Ngannou shares heartbreaking story of the last time he saw his late son Kobe

By Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has opened up on the heartbreaking death of his 15-month-old son Kobe.

Francis Ngannou

Ngannou’s son passed away suddenly back in March and months later, the former champ went on The Joe Rogan Podcast and opened up on the last time he saw his son before he passed away.

“The last time I saw him was me leaving Cameroon, going to the elevator, and he was with my little brother and he didn’t want me to go because he became my buddy so much that even when I’m around he don’t want me to leave him alone. I can take him whenever, wherever I go, he might not eat, he doesn’t care, as long as he was with me,” Francis Ngannou told Joe Rogan.

“That was it, he was my mate… Then you start thinking about all those little things that you guys have, just you and him, then it’s over. Then it’s over. The day that I was leaving he was crying like he wanted me to go with him, but I kept going I’m going to be back, I have no clue that that was it. I should have gone back one more time. Spend one more day, hug him one more time,” Ngannou added.

Francis Ngannou got emotional saying when he returned home to see all of Kobe’s toys and things and knew he was not there and he wouldn’t be able to see him again. Although Ngannou was heartbroken to lose his son, ‘The Predator’ says the thing he is now looking forward to is when he dies he will be able to see Kobe again.

“At least whenever I die, I’m going to see my kid. I’m not afraid of it,” Francis Ngannou said.

It was a heartbreaking story from Francis Ngannou who showed off incredible strength to talk about his 15-month-old son passing away.

