Jake Paul denies massive weight disparity allegations in win over Mike Perry: “So that’s a 10-pound difference”

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Jake Paul has denied the weight disparity allegations regarding his boxing showdown against Mike Perry.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing

As we know, Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry in their boxing showdown last weekend. He knocked ‘Platinum’ down in the first and second rounds, before eventually going on to secure a sixth-round TKO win.

RELATED: Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”

It was yet another triumph for Paul against a former UFC star. With that being said, one thing that many fans and critics noted was the apparent disparity in weight. While they both agreed to meet around 200 pounds, it looked as if they were much further apart by the time ‘The Problem Child’ had a chance to rehydrate.

In a recent podcast, Paul addressed these allegations.

Paul hits back at weight controversy

“People say everything about the weight difference. 40-pound or whatever. I was 210 pounds in the ring [on the night of the fight]. So that’s a 10-pound difference. That’s common in boxing.”

“Alex Pereira rehydrates to 240 pounds [in his UFC fights]. So I want someone, who, when I f*** them up like I did tonight, there is no excuses. Alex Pereira, 6’4″, 240 pounds, kickboxing world champion, two-division champion in the UFC, what the f*** can they say? You keep writing me off. That’s what you guys have done.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

In terms of what’s next for Jake, the future is unknown. What we do know, though, is that if it was up to him, he’d be throwing down with either Alex Pereira or Conor McGregor.

What do you make of the weight bully allegations being thrown at Jake Paul? Did you tune in to see his fight against Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry

Related

Terence Crawford, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Terence Crawford becomes the latest boxing star to question the need for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024
Darren Till, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till scolds Mike Perry after Jake Paul loss: "Total amateur, never coached by anyone"

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was shocked by how Mike Perry performed against Jake Paul in their Saturday boxing match.

Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul

WBA President proposes Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. world title fight: "I'm not against"

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Jr. is down to see Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier hopes that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson never comes to fruition: “He’s 60 years old”

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match later this year.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul reveals why he called out UFC champion Alex Pereira: "I want to decapitate him"

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor responds to Mike Perry's BKFC ownership claim: "You are out, bro"

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has caught wind of Mike Perry claiming to be a part owner of BKFC, and he has responded.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till scoffs at Jake Paul for calling out Alex Pereira & Mike Tyson following TKO win over Mike Perry

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has thrown his name in the hat as a potential opponent for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul had some kind words for Mike Perry following their recent showdown.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wasted little time getting in contact with Jake Paul following a callout.