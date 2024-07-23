Jake Paul denies massive weight disparity allegations in win over Mike Perry: “So that’s a 10-pound difference”

Jake Paul has denied the weight disparity allegations regarding his boxing showdown against Mike Perry. As we know, Jake Paul defeated Mike Perry in their boxing showdown last weekend. He knocked ‘Platinum’ down in the first and second rounds, before eventually going on to secure a sixth-round TKO win. RELATED: Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun” It was yet another triumph for Paul against a former UFC star. With that being said, one thing that many fans and critics noted was the apparent disparity in weight. While they both agreed to meet around 200 pounds, it looked as if they were much further apart by the time ‘The Problem Child’ had a chance to rehydrate. In a recent podcast, Paul addressed these allegations.

Paul hits back at weight controversy

“People say everything about the weight difference. 40-pound or whatever. I was 210 pounds in the ring [on the night of the fight]. So that’s a 10-pound difference. That’s common in boxing.”

“Alex Pereira rehydrates to 240 pounds [in his UFC fights]. So I want someone, who, when I f*** them up like I did tonight, there is no excuses. Alex Pereira, 6’4″, 240 pounds, kickboxing world champion, two-division champion in the UFC, what the f*** can they say? You keep writing me off. That’s what you guys have done.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

In terms of what’s next for Jake, the future is unknown. What we do know, though, is that if it was up to him, he’d be throwing down with either Alex Pereira or Conor McGregor.

What do you make of the weight bully allegations being thrown at Jake Paul? Did you tune in to see his fight against Mike Perry? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!