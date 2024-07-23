Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga booked for Sept. 14 super middlweight title clash

By Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

A super middleweight boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga is set to headline an upcoming event on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez, Edgar Berlanga

ESPN‘s Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the Alvarez vs. Berlanga booking. The bout is being finalized, as of this writing, for September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez returns to defend his super middleweight titles after a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since a unanimous decision defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

Alvarez was originally rumored to face Chris Eubank Jr. in September, as reported earlier this month. But, the fight didn’t come to fruition and Berlanga is the next man up to challenge for the titles.

Canelo Alvarez’s return goes head-to-head with UFC’s Sphere event

Alvarez will face another tough challenge in Berlanga. Winner of all 22 of his professional boxing fights, Berlanga most recently knocked out Padraig McCrory in February to assert himself as a top title contender.

Berlanga has also earned wins over the likes of Steve Rolls and Jason Quigley in recent years. He earned the then-vacant NABO super middleweight belt by defeating Marcelo Esteban Coceres in 2021.

Alvarez, with a win over Berlanga, could potentially face Terence Crawford in another boxing superfight. The two sides have been linked to a future fight, after Crawford’s upcoming booking on August 3rd.

First thing’s first for Alvarez as he looks to retain his super middleweight titles. He most recently defeated Jaime Munguia in May by unanimous decision.

Alvarez vs. Berlanga will also go head-to-head with the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view event at the Las Vegas Sphere on September 14th. The headliner for UFC 306 hasn’t been announced, as of this writing, but Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili is the rumored favorite.

Alvarez’s boxing return, along with UFC 306, adds to a stacked combat sports weekend in Las Vegas.

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez

