Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga booked for Sept. 14 super middlweight title clash

A super middleweight boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga is set to headline an upcoming event on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas.

ESPN‘s Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news of the Alvarez vs. Berlanga booking. The bout is being finalized, as of this writing, for September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez returns to defend his super middleweight titles after a four-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost since a unanimous decision defeat to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

Alvarez was originally rumored to face Chris Eubank Jr. in September, as reported earlier this month. But, the fight didn’t come to fruition and Berlanga is the next man up to challenge for the titles.