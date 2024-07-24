Kamaru Usman weighs in on a potential Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira boxing match: “I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake”
UFC legend Kamaru Usman has explained why he thinks there’s a chance Jake Paul could actually beat Alex Pereira in a boxing match.
Last weekend, Jake Paul continued his streak of beating MMA fighters in boxing matches. He did so by stopping Mike Perry, who is also known as the biggest star in BKFC. Following the bout, he opted to call out Alex Pereira – the current UFC light heavyweight champion.
As you can imagine, many questioned the legitimacy of his move, but Paul insists that he’s being serious. In a recent podcast, Kamaru Usman weighed in and gave his thoughts on how it could go down.
Usman questions Paul/Pereira
“No, it won’t happen,” Usman said. “I just don’t think it’s… Jake Paul, in the name of promoting nowadays, has done a lot of things and said a lot of things about Dana White that I feel are Colby Covington-esque. In that case, you’ve put yourself off to where I don’t think Mr. Dana White ever wants to do business with you.”
“I do believe Alex Pereira can win that fight, but I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake Paul. Jake Paul definitely showed some really good things there, being able to stick by the jab. When he was able to commit to the jab, the jab was working. Yes, I know Alex Pereira is very good at doing the thing that gave Mike Perry success in that fight, but Alex Pereira also holds his hands very low.
“Yes, he has a mean left hook, but he also holds his hands very low. That head moves when he’s slipping and ripping, but other than that, it’s not like it’s constantly moving. It’s not constantly doing what a boxer’s head movement should be doing. So, I’m not completely counting Jake Paul out.”
