Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in Bare Knuckle Boxing: “He’s the king of that sport”

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would be able to defeat Jake Paul if they had a rematch in bare-knuckle boxing.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react

Last weekend, Jake Paul and Mike Perry went head to head in a blockbuster boxing showdown. In the end, though, Perry was stopped in the sixth round by Paul. While many felt as if ‘Platinum’ had a real chance to spring the upset, he ultimately wasn’t able to overcome the size difference between the two.

Now, Perry is expected to make his way back over to BKFC. Of course, that is unless Conor McGregor was serious about firing him. Either way, the future is still bright for Mike who has done tremendously well for himself since leaving the UFC.

RELATED: Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley weighed in on the conversation during an episode of his podcast, claiming things would go differently in bare-knuckle.

O’Malley backs Perry

“The thing is Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in bare knuckle boxing, that’s where Mike Perry is the f****** man, that’s where he is the champ. He’s the king of that sport so for him to come over into boxing, I didn’t expect too much. I’ve never seen Mike Perry hands up, throw a beautiful 1-2, slip, like that’s not really his style. He definitely didn’t look great.”

Quotes via MMA News

Some have even said that they’d like to see O’Malley step into the squared circle one day. Whatever happens, nobody can deny that Paul/Perry was certainly a spectacle.

Would you be interested in seeing these two run it back in BKFC? What do you believe should be next for both men in their combat sports careers? Let us know your thoughts on this and the fight itself, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry Sean O'Malley

Related

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing

Kamaru Usman weighs in on a potential Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira boxing match: “I don’t think it’s an unwinnable fight for Jake”

Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024
Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley
Conor McGregor

Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O'Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hesitate to mock Sean O’Malley over the latter’s budding beef with Conor McGregor.

Canelo Alvarez, Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga booked for Sept. 14 super middleweight title clash

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

A super middleweight boxing clash between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga is set to headline an upcoming event on Mexican Independence Day Weekend in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul denies massive weight disparity allegations in win over Mike Perry: “So that’s a 10-pound difference”

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Jake Paul has denied the weight disparity allegations regarding his boxing showdown against Mike Perry.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley blasts "mentally weak" Conor McGregor: "Drug addict, needs rehab"

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has taken aim at Conor McGregor.

Terence Crawford, Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Terence Crawford becomes the latest boxing star to question the need for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024
Darren Till, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till scolds Mike Perry after Jake Paul loss: "Total amateur, never coached by anyone"

Curtis Calhoun - July 22, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till was shocked by how Mike Perry performed against Jake Paul in their Saturday boxing match.

Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Jake Paul

WBA President proposes Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. world title fight: "I'm not against"

Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza Jr. is down to see Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry

Susan Cox - July 22, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has reacted to Jake Paul’s TKO victory over Mike Perry.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier hopes that Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson never comes to fruition: “He’s 60 years old”

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2024

Dustin Poirier has explained why he doesn’t want to see Jake Paul take on Mike Tyson in a boxing match later this year.