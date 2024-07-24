Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in Bare Knuckle Boxing: “He’s the king of that sport”

Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would be able to defeat Jake Paul if they had a rematch in bare-knuckle boxing.

Last weekend, Jake Paul and Mike Perry went head to head in a blockbuster boxing showdown. In the end, though, Perry was stopped in the sixth round by Paul. While many felt as if ‘Platinum’ had a real chance to spring the upset, he ultimately wasn’t able to overcome the size difference between the two.

Now, Perry is expected to make his way back over to BKFC. Of course, that is unless Conor McGregor was serious about firing him. Either way, the future is still bright for Mike who has done tremendously well for himself since leaving the UFC.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley weighed in on the conversation during an episode of his podcast, claiming things would go differently in bare-knuckle.