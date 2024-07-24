Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in Bare Knuckle Boxing: “He’s the king of that sport”
Sean O’Malley believes Mike Perry would be able to defeat Jake Paul if they had a rematch in bare-knuckle boxing.
Last weekend, Jake Paul and Mike Perry went head to head in a blockbuster boxing showdown. In the end, though, Perry was stopped in the sixth round by Paul. While many felt as if ‘Platinum’ had a real chance to spring the upset, he ultimately wasn’t able to overcome the size difference between the two.
Now, Perry is expected to make his way back over to BKFC. Of course, that is unless Conor McGregor was serious about firing him. Either way, the future is still bright for Mike who has done tremendously well for himself since leaving the UFC.
RELATED: Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley weighed in on the conversation during an episode of his podcast, claiming things would go differently in bare-knuckle.
O’Malley backs Perry
“The thing is Mike Perry would probably beat Jake Paul in bare knuckle boxing, that’s where Mike Perry is the f****** man, that’s where he is the champ. He’s the king of that sport so for him to come over into boxing, I didn’t expect too much. I’ve never seen Mike Perry hands up, throw a beautiful 1-2, slip, like that’s not really his style. He definitely didn’t look great.”
Quotes via MMA News
Some have even said that they’d like to see O’Malley step into the squared circle one day. Whatever happens, nobody can deny that Paul/Perry was certainly a spectacle.
Would you be interested in seeing these two run it back in BKFC? What do you believe should be next for both men in their combat sports careers? Let us know your thoughts on this and the fight itself, BJPENN Nation!