Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury go back and forth after fight announcement: “I’ve been ready”

By Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2023

The war of words between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has already begun.

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC

Earlier today, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ announced their massive boxing match. Last month, Tyson Fury’s planned December fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell apart due to financial demands. As a result, Francis Ngannou, who had been linked to boxing matches with Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora, decided to change course.

Ultimately, the two heavyweight champions were able to reach a deal. The bout itself is slated for October 28th, in Saudi Arabia. As of now, it’s unknown if the contest will be a professional one or an exhibition. Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut is slated for ten rounds, and Tyson Fury’s WBC title is not on the line.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the fight, the two heavyweights have already begun their war of words. On social media, Tyson Fury released a trailer promoting the contest and also asking if Francis Ngannou was ready for the contest. In response, the former UFC heavyweight champion noted that he’s been ready for years.

Nonetheless, this is far from the first time these two will go back and forth during the build-up. The two have been clamoring for a fight for a while now. Last April following Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Dillian Whyte, Francis Ngannou got into the ring for a brief interview and face-off.

At the time, the fight seemed like a long shot, due to the MMA fighter’s place in the UFC. However, over a year later, Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury will go down in October in Saudi Arabia. While no championships are on the line, the title of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ will likely be said often in the build.

What do you make of this back and forth? Are you excited for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

