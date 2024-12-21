Manel Kape goes scorched earth on Kai Kara-France after recent comments: “I’ll beat you till you love me”

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has responded to Kai Kara-France.

Manel Kape, Kai Kara-France

‘Starboy’ is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC Tampa over the weekend. Back for the first time since a loss to Muhammad Mokaev in July, Manel Kape met the rising Bruno da Silva. ‘Bulldog’ entered the fight riding a four-fight winning streak, but was battered over the weekend. Kape wound up handing the Brazilian a third-round knockout loss.

Following the victory, Manel Kape called for a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja. However, he also took aim at fellow contender, Kai Kara-France. In an explicit-filled post-fight interview, Kape slammed ‘Don’t Blink’, as well as his teammate Israel Adesanya. In an interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this week, Kara-France responded.

In the interview, he largely downplayed a fight against Manel Kape. Instead stating that his flyweight rival is “Just talk. A lot of bark, no bite.” For Kai Kara-France, his biggest priority is securing a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja. ‘The Cannibal’ stated following his win at UFC 310 earlier this month, that the New Zealander was his likely next title challenger.

Manel Kape slams fellow UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France

On X, Manel Kape responded to his rival’s recent comments. In a brief post, the hard-hitting flyweight wrote that Kai Kara-France would go to sleep if the two were to meet on the street. Just based on these comments, it’s unlikely that the pair’s feud will be over anytime soon.

Then again, it is also unlikely that the two will collide next. As previously mentioned, Alexandre Pantoja has named Kai Kara-France as his next most likely title challenger. Having dominated most of the division, ‘The Cannibal’ needs fresh faces. While Pantoja hasn’t faced Kara-France in a professional fight, he did score a win over him on The Ultimate Fighter 24.

As far as Manel Kape goes, the sky is the limit for the 31-year-old. With his victory at UFC Tampa, the flyweight moved to five victories in his last six cage appearances. As of now, it’s unknown what’s next for ‘Starboy’.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC flyweight? Do you want to see Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France next?

