Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: “He has collected a lot of data from the last fight”

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the massive boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

This Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ will collide. Back for the first time since their May outing which saw Oleksandr Usyk earn a split-decision, they will clash once again. Ahead of the rematch, Tyson Fury has promised a knockout win. It’s a fight that Francis Ngannou has a keen eye on.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his own return back in October in Saudi Arabia. Just months after being flattened by Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, Francis Ngannou scored a stoppage win over Renan Ferreira in the PFL. While that victory in the cage was a massive one, the former UFC champion is interested in a return to the boxing ring.

Speaking in a recent interview with DAZN, Francis Ngannou discussed Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. The PFL heavyweight has a history with one of those men, having faced ‘The Gypsy King’ last October. That night saw Ngannou score a shocking knockdown over the lineal heavyweight champion, but suffer a split-decision loss.

“I’ve never felt so small!” 😄@CharIieParsons & @francis_ngannou talk @ringmagazine AND biggest fight of the year, on Dec 21 🍿#Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason | Dec 21, live on DAZN | Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/R6nfQ2CCHB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou offers thoughts on massive boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

It’s because of Francis Ngannou’s experience in the boxing ring, that he feels comfortable picking Tyson Fury to win. While the former UFC champion has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, he believes ‘The Gypsy King’ will make the needed adjustments. Ngannou added that the British boxer likely learned a lot in their first bout, which will pay dividends on Saturday.

“Why not [fight in the boxing ring again?] If everything comes at the right time, why not? I think Tyson needs to press a little bit more.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, when asked about his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. “Assert himself. Hold his position, and not take it so far back.

He continued, “He has collected a lot of data about, yeah, the last fight on Usyk. That [data], he might use it this time for the win.”

What do you make of these comments from Francis Ngannou? Are you excited for Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury?