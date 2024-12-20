Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: “He has collected a lot of data from the last fight”

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2024

Francis Ngannou has weighed in on the massive boxing rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

This Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, ‘The Cat’ and ‘The Gypsy King’ will collide. Back for the first time since their May outing which saw Oleksandr Usyk earn a split-decision, they will clash once again. Ahead of the rematch, Tyson Fury has promised a knockout win. It’s a fight that Francis Ngannou has a keen eye on.

‘The Predator’ is fresh off his own return back in October in Saudi Arabia. Just months after being flattened by Anthony Joshua in the boxing ring, Francis Ngannou scored a stoppage win over Renan Ferreira in the PFL. While that victory in the cage was a massive one, the former UFC champion is interested in a return to the boxing ring.

Speaking in a recent interview with DAZN, Francis Ngannou discussed Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. The PFL heavyweight has a history with one of those men, having faced ‘The Gypsy King’ last October. That night saw Ngannou score a shocking knockdown over the lineal heavyweight champion, but suffer a split-decision loss.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REVEALS HE’S AGREED TO EXHIBITION BOXING MATCH AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “I WILL THEN SEEK MY RETURN”

Francis Ngannou offers thoughts on massive boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury

It’s because of Francis Ngannou’s experience in the boxing ring, that he feels comfortable picking Tyson Fury to win. While the former UFC champion has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, he believes ‘The Gypsy King’ will make the needed adjustments. Ngannou added that the British boxer likely learned a lot in their first bout, which will pay dividends on Saturday.

“Why not [fight in the boxing ring again?] If everything comes at the right time, why not? I think Tyson needs to press a little bit more.” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview, when asked about his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk. “Assert himself. Hold his position, and not take it so far back.

He continued, “He has collected a lot of data about, yeah, the last fight on Usyk. That [data], he might use it this time for the win.”

What do you make of these comments from Francis Ngannou? Are you excited for Saturday’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Anthony Joshua Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou remains suspicious of KO loss to Anthony Joshua: 'Something unfair definitely happened'

Fernando Quiles - December 20, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury have 10-minute staredown ahead of heavyweight rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Earlier today, heavyweight boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury had a long, long staredown.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury's decision to not speak to family ahead of rematch: "I speak with my wife everyday"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are taking different approaches in preparation for their massive boxing rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 to feature "AI-powered judge" for massive heavyweight title rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 17, 2024

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will feature a fourth judge on fight night.

Tyson Fury, Paris Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he hasn't spoken to his wife in three months ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Harry Kettle - December 17, 2024

Boxing legend Tyson Fury has claimed that he hasn’t spoken to his wife in three months ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Francis Ngannou, Turki Alalshikh

Turki Alalshikh reveals options for Francis Ngannou's next fight: "One in MMA and one in Boxing"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024
Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh's talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "Absolutely not"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC President Dana White has again shot down talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

WATCH | Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury meet again in movie-style trailer to promote upcoming rematch

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

The rematch between boxing stars Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has received the movie treatment.

Francis Ngannou, Andre Onana
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Andre Onana play fights with PFL champion Francis Ngannou at Old Trafford: “I demand a rematch”

Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2024

Manchester United star Andre Onana recently fought with PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

BJ Penn Staff - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.