VIDEO | Mike Tyson drops sparring partner in new footage ahead of Jake Paul fight

By Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2024

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson turned some skeptical heads around after he dropped a sparring partner just days before his fight with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson

Tyson will make his professional boxing return next week against Paul in a Dallas, TX headliner. He will be fighting professionally for the first time since 2005.

Tyson’s last boxing fight was an exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight went to a draw, and Paul shared the card with Tyson, defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Many have expressed profound concerns about the 58-year-old Tyson’s return to the ring. The age gap between him and Paul (27) is astounding.

But, Tyson is arguably exceeding expectations, physically, ahead of the Paul clash.

Mike Tyson looks impressive ahead of pro boxing return vs. Jake Paul

Watch newly-released sparring footage of Tyson below, courtesy of Most Valuable Promotions.

Tyson hopes to earn his first professional boxing win since Clifford Etienne in 2003. He won the fight by knockout in just 49 seconds.

Before announcing his professional retirement in 2005, Tyson lost back-to-back fights to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams. He lost three of his last four professional fights overall, including a title-challenging loss to Lennox Lewis.

During his prime, Tyson was an indestructible force, knocking out fighters one by one. He finished the likes of Peter McNeeley, Michael Spinks, and former Muhammad Ali foe Larry Holmes during his career.

Paul is looking to keep up his positive momentum after four consecutive boxing wins. He finished Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry in his last fight earlier this year.

Tyson sparked concerns over his boxing comeback after suffering from a medical emergency on a flight ahead of the previously scheduled bout with Paul. Tyson was later pulled from the July 20th booking and Paul went on to face Perry instead.

Tyson has a lot to prove against Paul on November 15th, but he’s looking years removed from his age in this most recent sparring footage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Jake Paul’s girlfriend expresses concern ahead of Mike Tyson bout: “He’s scary, he’s super strong”

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2024
Roy Jones Jr., Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr. shares surprising prediction for Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Roy Jones Jr. has shared his prediction for the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match next weekend.

Jake Paul

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis becomes latest to chime in on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: "It's not fair"

Josh Evanoff - November 5, 2024

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Tyron Woodley, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Mike Tyson

Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a "very even fight"

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2024

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the squash match that many people are making it out to be.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

PHOTO | Mike Tyson reveals absurd physique ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is absolutely shredded ahead of his return against Jake Paul.

Canelo Alvarez's manager slams false rumor about negotiations with Chris Eubank Jr.: "It's totally false!"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vows to 'slaughter' Jake Paul in upcoming boxing match: "He's in a lot of trouble"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2024

58-year-old Mike Tyson believes he will dominate Jake Paul in his boxing return.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson tickets plummet in price

Josh Evanoff - October 30, 2024

Ticket prices to next month’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event have begun to fall.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul showered with racism accusations following post about the Ballon d’Or

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

Jake Paul is facing accusations of racism regarding a comment he made in relation to last night’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony.

Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr. being eyed for 2025, possibly in Wembley Stadium

Josh Evanoff - October 28, 2024

It seems that boxing stars Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr. are on a collision course.