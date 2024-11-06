VIDEO | Mike Tyson drops sparring partner in new footage ahead of Jake Paul fight
Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson turned some skeptical heads around after he dropped a sparring partner just days before his fight with Jake Paul.
Tyson will make his professional boxing return next week against Paul in a Dallas, TX headliner. He will be fighting professionally for the first time since 2005.
Tyson’s last boxing fight was an exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight went to a draw, and Paul shared the card with Tyson, defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson.
Many have expressed profound concerns about the 58-year-old Tyson’s return to the ring. The age gap between him and Paul (27) is astounding.
But, Tyson is arguably exceeding expectations, physically, ahead of the Paul clash.
Mike Tyson looks impressive ahead of pro boxing return vs. Jake Paul
Watch newly-released sparring footage of Tyson below, courtesy of Most Valuable Promotions.
🚨New Mike Tyson training footage just dropped, showing him dropping his sparring partner with a left hook! 🥊
via: @MostVpromotions / #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/tvvD345tbm
— MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) November 6, 2024
Tyson hopes to earn his first professional boxing win since Clifford Etienne in 2003. He won the fight by knockout in just 49 seconds.
Before announcing his professional retirement in 2005, Tyson lost back-to-back fights to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams. He lost three of his last four professional fights overall, including a title-challenging loss to Lennox Lewis.
During his prime, Tyson was an indestructible force, knocking out fighters one by one. He finished the likes of Peter McNeeley, Michael Spinks, and former Muhammad Ali foe Larry Holmes during his career.
Paul is looking to keep up his positive momentum after four consecutive boxing wins. He finished Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry in his last fight earlier this year.
Tyson sparked concerns over his boxing comeback after suffering from a medical emergency on a flight ahead of the previously scheduled bout with Paul. Tyson was later pulled from the July 20th booking and Paul went on to face Perry instead.
Tyson has a lot to prove against Paul on November 15th, but he’s looking years removed from his age in this most recent sparring footage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson