VIDEO | Mike Tyson drops sparring partner in new footage ahead of Jake Paul fight

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson turned some skeptical heads around after he dropped a sparring partner just days before his fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson will make his professional boxing return next week against Paul in a Dallas, TX headliner. He will be fighting professionally for the first time since 2005.

Tyson’s last boxing fight was an exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight went to a draw, and Paul shared the card with Tyson, defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Many have expressed profound concerns about the 58-year-old Tyson’s return to the ring. The age gap between him and Paul (27) is astounding.

But, Tyson is arguably exceeding expectations, physically, ahead of the Paul clash.