Adriano Moraes promises repeat victory against Danny Kingad at ONE 169: “Very focused”

Former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes’ submission skills are an essential part of his arsenal. And he plans to utilize them against an old foe in #3-ranked contender Danny Kingad this week.

The pair lock horns at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, which airs on this Friday, November 8, from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. And the winner could find themselves next in line for a shot at the vacant flyweight MMA crown.

They last crossed paths in 2017 at ONE: LEGENDS OF THE WORLD. On that occasion, Moraes submitted his Filipino adversary in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

Ahead of the rematch, Moraes is convinced Kingad will be focused on improving his grappling abilities. But the Brazilian superstar remains unconvinced that it’ll stop him from being submitted once more.

“I’m sure he’s been working on his ground game a lot. But I believe that the ground game is his weak point, and the strongest part of my game is jiu-jitsu, without a doubt,” Moraes said.

“I’m going into this fight very conscious and very focused that I’m going to submit him again. I’m going to get him.”