Mike Tyson responds to callout from former boxing rival Evander Holyfield: “The trilogy is our friendship”

By Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Mike Tyson has responded to a recent callout from long-time boxing rival and fellow legend Evander Holyfield.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield

Last weekend, Mike Tyson took part in a professional boxing bout for the first time in almost 20 years. While he looked lively early on, he faded in a big way and slipped to a decision defeat at the hands of Jake Paul. In the eyes of many, the contest resembled an exhibition as opposed to something even remotely competitive.

RELATED: Dana White admits Mike Tyson “was right” about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Despite that, Tyson refused to rule out the idea of another fight in the future. It seems unlikely, given that he’s currently 58 years of age, but you never know what could happen in this crazy sport. After all, Mike still seems to be in great shape, even if his abilities have declined significantly.

As it turns out, his former rival Evander Holyfield could be interested in running their rivalry back one more time as per Instagram. In the comments, though, Tyson made it clear that he isn’t interested.

Tyson responds to Holyfield

Holyfield: “The fans want it #unfinished business”

Tyson: “I love you brother, but the trilogy is our friendship.”

During their respective primes, Holyfield and Tyson fought one another on two separate occasions. In the first meeting, Holyfield handed Tyson his second pro loss via TKO. Then, just seven months later, ‘Iron Mike’ infamously bit off part of Holyfield’s ear, leading to a disqualification.

Would you be even remotely interested in seeing a third fight between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield? If it did happen, who would you back to pick up the victory and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Evander Holyfield Mike Tyson

Related

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul slams Francis Ngannou following criticism of Mike Tyson fight: "Clout chasing doesn't suit you"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024
Jake Paul Ryan Garcia
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia reveals plans to target Jake Paul after boxing suspension ends: "For uncle Mike"

Josh Evanoff - November 18, 2024

Former boxing champion Ryan Garcia wants to fight Jake Paul in April.

Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till set for boxing match against Tommy Fury in January

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Darren Till is set for the first big fight of his post-UFC career as he prepares for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on January 18.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White after the latter criticized the nature of his win over Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White admits Mike Tyson "was right" about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson issues first statement following loss to Jake Paul: "I almost died in June"

Chris Taylor - November 16, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul admits carrying Mike Tyson during parts of their boxing match

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Jake Paul has admitted to carrying heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson through portions of their boxing match last night.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Fight fans slam Netflix for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streaming issues

Harry Kettle - November 16, 2024

Fight fans and some UFC fighters slammed Netflix for the streaming issues during Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson last night.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou sends warning to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson fight: "I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps"

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Current PFL heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a warning to Jake Paul following his victory over Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Boxing, Boxers, React
Jake Paul

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson

Chris Taylor - November 15, 2024

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, several pro boxers took to social media to share their thoughts on the contest.