Mike Tyson responds to callout from former boxing rival Evander Holyfield: “The trilogy is our friendship”

Mike Tyson has responded to a recent callout from long-time boxing rival and fellow legend Evander Holyfield.

Last weekend, Mike Tyson took part in a professional boxing bout for the first time in almost 20 years. While he looked lively early on, he faded in a big way and slipped to a decision defeat at the hands of Jake Paul. In the eyes of many, the contest resembled an exhibition as opposed to something even remotely competitive.

RELATED: Dana White admits Mike Tyson “was right” about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Despite that, Tyson refused to rule out the idea of another fight in the future. It seems unlikely, given that he’s currently 58 years of age, but you never know what could happen in this crazy sport. After all, Mike still seems to be in great shape, even if his abilities have declined significantly.

As it turns out, his former rival Evander Holyfield could be interested in running their rivalry back one more time as per Instagram. In the comments, though, Tyson made it clear that he isn’t interested.