Dana White admits Mike Tyson “was right” about his boxing match with Jake Paul
UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.
When Mike Tyson announced that he’d be battling Jake Paul in a boxing match, many eyebrows were raised. One of the big reasons for that, of course, is that he’s 58 years of age. Despite this factor, he pushed forward through injury and made the fight happen.
Their collision took place at AT&T Stadium on Friday night. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Iron Mike’, he didn’t put up a whole lot of resistance in what proved to be a dominant win for Jake Paul.
With that being said, he didn’t manage to get the finish. Because of that, it seems like Dana White feels as if he was proven wrong by Tyson.
Dana White admits Mike Tyson was “right” about being able to handle himself in his ring return against Jake Paul.
White’s view on Tyson vs Paul
“Mike Tyson was right and I was wrong.”
“I told him ‘Mike, you’re basically 60 years old’. He’s like ‘you honestly think this f***ing kid is gonna do anything to me? He’s not good, he’s not gonna f***ing knock me out, he’s not gonna do this’. You saw him. He tripped when he was walking down the thing, he had a hard time walking up the stairs, he had a knee brace on, and Jake Paul couldn’t do anything to him. He made a tonne of money, and I know people are mad if you stayed home on a Saturday night, but you didn’t pay for it. You know what I mean?
“When Mike Tyson shows up, everybody makes money. Jake Paul is, f***ing, I don’t have to tell you guys. You guys know. Mike Tyson is the A++ side of that thing. He was right. Jake Paul couldn’t do s*** to him.”
