Dana White admits Mike Tyson “was right” about his boxing match with Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

When Mike Tyson announced that he’d be battling Jake Paul in a boxing match, many eyebrows were raised. One of the big reasons for that, of course, is that he’s 58 years of age. Despite this factor, he pushed forward through injury and made the fight happen.

Their collision took place at AT&T Stadium on Friday night. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Iron Mike’, he didn’t put up a whole lot of resistance in what proved to be a dominant win for Jake Paul.

With that being said, he didn’t manage to get the finish. Because of that, it seems like Dana White feels as if he was proven wrong by Tyson.