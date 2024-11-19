Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on rival Michael Chandler’s defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

On Saturday night, Michael Chandler came up short in his attempt to defeat Charles Oliveira in their rematch. However, he didn’t go down without a fight. After Oliveira largely controlled the first four rounds of the contest, Chandler went for it in the fifth and almost got ‘Do Bronx’ out of there with a remarkable flurry.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, continues to sit and watch from afar, months after his long-awaited showdown with Chandler fell apart. Now, many fans are watching and waiting to see whether or not we’ll ever get the chance to see these two square off with one another.

Following the UFC 309 event on Saturday, the Irishman had the following to say about Chandler and his performance.