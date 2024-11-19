Conor McGregor reacts to “mad little fellow” Michael Chandler’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309

By Harry Kettle - November 19, 2024

Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on rival Michael Chandler’s defeat to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 last weekend.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

On Saturday night, Michael Chandler came up short in his attempt to defeat Charles Oliveira in their rematch. However, he didn’t go down without a fight. After Oliveira largely controlled the first four rounds of the contest, Chandler went for it in the fifth and almost got ‘Do Bronx’ out of there with a remarkable flurry.

RELATED: Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor’s MMA legacy is on the line after long UFC absence

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Conor McGregor, meanwhile, continues to sit and watch from afar, months after his long-awaited showdown with Chandler fell apart. Now, many fans are watching and waiting to see whether or not we’ll ever get the chance to see these two square off with one another.

Following the UFC 309 event on Saturday, the Irishman had the following to say about Chandler and his performance.

McGregor responds to Chandler’s UFC 309 performance

“Cut Michael Chandler! Just kidding, good fight. Mad little fellow is Michael. I like em’!”

During his post-fight interview, Chandler actually called McGregor out and made it known that he still wants the fight to happen. Of course, getting that over the finish line is easier said than done. Conor continues to flourish with his ventures outside of the cage and from a financial standpoint, there’s really no reason for him to entertain getting back in the cage.

However, we all know that he’s a true fighter at heart. With that in mind, you’d have to think there’s at least a slim chance these two actually make this fight happen in the future.

Do you believe we will ever get the chance to see Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

