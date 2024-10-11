Mike Tyson predicts early KO win over Jake Paul: “I anticipate running after this guy for a round or two”

By Fernando Quiles - October 11, 2024

Mike Tyson is promising to bring the violence to Jake Paul on November 15th.

Mike Tyson

Tyson and Paul are set to collide at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Much has been made over whether or not this fight should’ve been sanctioned. Plans are moving forward, and Tyson believes that at the age of 58 he can knock Paul out.

Mike Tyson Predicts “Pain” For Jake Paul Fight

During an LF* Go promotional event, Mike Tyson said he expects Jake Paul to backpedal before ultimately being slept (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“A lot of pain,” Tyson said when asked what he plans to bring to the fight. “… If I don’t have to catch him, you can expect a first-round knockout,” Tyson added later. “I anticipate running after this guy for a round or two.”

Tyson recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the late-night talk show, “Iron” Mike said he’s ready for the best version of Paul.

“I’m almost 60 years old, he’s 27, so I don’t know.” Mike Tyson stated during the interview. “I started Jake Paul off [in his career]. On my fight with Roy Jones Jr., I allowed him on the undercard. I decided to start him, and now I’m going to finish him… In this particular fight, he has to go. I don’t look at this like it’s going to be an easy fight, this guy is going to be prepared but I’m prepared for it.”

Tyson last stepped competed in an exhibition bout against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. While Tyson looked sharp, the fight took place back in late 2020. He’ll also be facing a much younger boxer in the 27-year-old Paul.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest tidbits in the buildup to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

