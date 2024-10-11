Mario Bautista explains why fans should be pointing the finger at Jose Aldo for lackluster fight at UFC 307
Mario Bautista believes fans should be pointing the finger at Jose Aldo for their poor fight at UFC 307 last weekend.
As you may have heard, Mario Bautista defeated Jose Aldo last weekend in the biggest win of his career. You may have also heard that a lot of fans and pundits weren’t too happy about it.
In addition to the decision being questionable, Bautista also took quite a ‘safe’ approach in the eyes of many as he proceeded to pick up the victory.
Now, Bautista has responded, placing some of the blame on the shoulders of Aldo himself.
Bautista calls out Aldo
“Merab did the same thing. He probably held him against the cage longer than I did, and now look at him. He’s the champ,” Bautista told MMA Junkie Radio. “If we’re actually talking about Aldo, he almost did a similar thing against ‘Chito’ (Vera).
“He started losing that first round, and then he takes ‘Chito’ down and stays on his back for the whole second round and the whole third round, and no one gave crap to Aldo about it. Even me, I’m not going to give crap to Aldo. It’s more on ‘Chito.’ Oh, ‘Chito’ can’t get this guy off his back.’ So that’s the thing: It’s just like a little double standard for some of these Hall of Famers and fan favorites.”
“I just wanted him to keep on working,” Bautista explained. “I just wanted him to break out of the clinch, use that energy to get out, and then just kind of stay stuck to him. Just keep him working, working. I just didn’t really think he was going to, I don’t know, I guess just stay on the wall?
“I thought he was going to get out because that takes up some energy. There are points where I felt – yeah, he was defending the takedown, and maybe he could have circled off, but he just kind of chose to stay there and kind of wait a little bit. Yeah, I was holding him against the cage, but at the same time, I think he did have opportunities to circle off. It’s just he chose not to.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
