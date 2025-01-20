KSI vs. Wayne Bridge canceled just days after Misfits Boxing announcement: “He crossed a line”

Influencer-turned-fighter KSI needs a new opponent for his boxing return in March.

The British star known to young fans as ‘The Nightmare’ hasn’t been seen in the boxing ring in well over a year. In October 2023, KSI faced the biggest challenge of his combat sports career, against Tommy Fury. The bout took place just a few months after ‘TNT’ dominated Jake Paul, scoring a decision win in Saudi Arabia.

On DAZN pay-per-view Fury scored another victory over a YouTube star, this time by unanimous decision. The defeat was KSI’s first of his boxing career, and he quickly appealed the loss. However, the appeal went nowhere, and the Brit hasn’t competed since. While he was set to compete last August against Anthony Taylor and Slim Albaher, he withdrew due to injury.

Over the last year, there have been rumors of a bout between KSI and former boxing champion Amir Khan. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer instead signed a deal to compete against former Premier League star Wayne Bridge on March 29th. The 44-year-old has never competed in combat sports before but has trained for a while.

Wayne Bridge has pulled out of the KSI fight over his comments during their face off 😬 “What was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families.” pic.twitter.com/DqUbOgfmsu — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 20, 2025

KSI vs. Wayne Bridge boxing match canceled after ‘The Nightmare’ makes personal comments

However, that fight is now off. Just days after the two appeared in the ring during the Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor broadcast, Wayne Bridge has pulled out. Taking to Instagram Stories earlier today, the retired soccer star stated that KSI’s attacks against former girlfriend Vanessa Perroncel led to his withdrawal.

“I’m sure a lot of you have seen what happened on Saturday night at the Misfits Boxing event.” Wayne Bridge wrote on Instagram Stories earlier today. “Firstly, I think it’s important I explain my reason for accepting the fight. I always like to challenge myself. This felt like a good opportunity to go up against an interesting opponent on a big stage. I have always loved boxing as part of my everyday training routine.”

He continued, “I was fully prepared to train hard and have some fun. Of course, I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line. These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation. I’m a family man first and my priority is protecting them… I will no longer be fighting on March 29th.”

What do you make of these comments from Wayne Bridge? Who do you want to see KSI face in his boxing return later this year?