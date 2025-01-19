Dana White reacts to Darren Till’s Misfits Boxing 20 win against Anthony Taylor

By Fernando Quiles - January 19, 2025

Former UFC middleweight Darren Till made his Misfits Boxing debut a memorable one, and Dana White has responded.

Dana White Darren Till Misfits Boxing

Till shared the ring with former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor inside Co-op Live in Manchester, England this past Saturday. Till was initially expected to collide with Tommy Fury. That plan went awry when “The Gorilla” threatened to go rogue and use MMA tactics on Fury, who ultimately decided to pull out of the fight.

Till ended up having a dominant performance against Taylor, dropping him in the fourth round and scoring the TKO finish in round six.

RELATED: DARREN TILL REMAINS INTERESTED IN UFC RETURN AHEAD OF MISFITS BOXING DEBUT: “I RELISH THE THOUGHT”

Dana White on Darren Till’s Misfits Boxing Debut

During the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Darren Till’s successful outing in the world of influencer boxing. The UFC boss revealed he was able to see Till’s showing.

“I saw that on the internet, yeah I saw that,” White said. “I never heard of the guy he fought, but I guess he’s a tough guy and it was a big deal that Till beat him the way he beat him.”

After his victory over Anthony Taylor, Till had a few names in mind for his next boxing match.

“Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, Tommy Fury, f*cking KSI, all of yous, you f*cking gang of c*nts.”

Whether or not Till gets any of those fights remains to be seen. The former UFC title contender has been feuding with Perry for years, but a bout between the two has yet to materialize. Till was knocked out by Masvidal under the UFC banner back in early 2019.

As far as Fury and KSI are concerned, it’ll be interesting to see if either one of them will be eager to fight Till after such an impressive showing against a seasoned fighter.

