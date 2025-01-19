Dana White reacts to Darren Till’s Misfits Boxing 20 win against Anthony Taylor

Dana White on Darren Till’s Misfits Boxing Debut

During the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Darren Till’s successful outing in the world of influencer boxing. The UFC boss revealed he was able to see Till’s showing.

‼️ Dana White’s reaction to Darren Till winning his boxing match against Anthony Taylor 🥊🤝 [Via – @ufc on YT] pic.twitter.com/bY5acOB33O — IFN (@IfnBoxing) January 19, 2025

“I saw that on the internet, yeah I saw that,” White said. “I never heard of the guy he fought, but I guess he’s a tough guy and it was a big deal that Till beat him the way he beat him.”

After his victory over Anthony Taylor, Till had a few names in mind for his next boxing match.

“Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, Tommy Fury, f*cking KSI, all of yous, you f*cking gang of c*nts.”

Whether or not Till gets any of those fights remains to be seen. The former UFC title contender has been feuding with Perry for years, but a bout between the two has yet to materialize. Till was knocked out by Masvidal under the UFC banner back in early 2019.

As far as Fury and KSI are concerned, it’ll be interesting to see if either one of them will be eager to fight Till after such an impressive showing against a seasoned fighter.