Amir Khan opens up on negotiations to face influencer boxer KSI in shock return: “Give him a good beating”

By Josh Evanoff - June 4, 2024

Former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan wants to return to boxing to face KSI.

Amir Khan, KSI

In the world of influencer boxing, there are really only two major names. Those being Jake Paul, and ‘The Nightmare’, KSI. While the former is set to face Mike Tyson later this year in the boxing ring, the latter hasn’t competed since a loss to Tommy Fury last October. Following that defeat, the YouTuber admitted that he may retire.

However, KSI has been linked to a return to the boxing ring in recent months. Earlier this week, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had a back-and-forth with the aforementioned Jake Paul, where he stated that he had a fight set for August. Quickly, Amir Khan was linked as his potential opponent.

Speaking in a recent interview with Offshore Poker Sites, ‘King’ confirmed that negotiations were ongoing to face KSI. While Amir Khan retired following a knockout loss to Kell Brook in early 2022, it seems that the British boxer is down to return. If he faces the YouTuber, he wants to put a beating on him.

Amir Khan confirms plans for boxing comeback, set to potentially face YouTuber KSI

“They want to get lawyers involved and everything, the negotiations have got that far.” Amir Khan stated in the interview confirming his plans to return to the sport of boxing. “I’m a prizefighter and if it makes sense financially then 100%. When the contract is signed, he’s going to get hurt… KSI insulted the Pakistanis on one of his videos and the whole Pakistani community is rooting for me to give him a good beating.” (h/t Michael Benson)

This will no doubt be the biggest challenge of the YouTuber’s career thus far. While KSI has held the ring with professional boxers such as the aforementioned Fury and Joe Fournier, Amir Khan is levels above both. While the 37-year-old retired following a loss to Kell Brook two years ago, he’s still a former champion in multiple weight classes.

Furthermore, Amir Khan defeated names such as Marco Antonio Barrera, Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah, and more in his boxing career. However, it’s also worth noting that he struggled to end his career. From 2016 onwards, Khan went 3-3 in the ring with knockout losses to Brook, Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Amir Khan vs. KSI? Who do you think wins that boxing match if it takes place?

Amir Khan Boxing News KSI

