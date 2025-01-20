Arman Tsarukyan intends to re-earn UFC title shot following Dana White’s comments: “I will beat Oliveira again”

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is ready to do whatever it takes to earn a title shot.

The Armenian fighter was set to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 311 over the weekend. Back for the first time since scoring a decision win over Charles Oliveira last April, Arman Tsarukyan was set to meet Islam Makhachev. Six years after the Russian scored a close decision win, the two were set to run it back for lightweight gold.

Sadly, the rematch didn’t come to fruition. On weigh-in day, Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the UFC title fight, citing a neck injury. As a result, undercard fighter Renato Moicano stepped up, being pulled from a bout against Beneil Dariush to face Islam Makhachev. In the main event, the champion made quick work of his short-notice challenger, winning by first-round submission.

In the UFC 311 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked what’s next for Islam Makhachev. There, the promoter admitted that he wasn’t quite sure. However, White added that there’s no chance that Arman Tsarukyan will fight for gold next. Just based on the promoter’s comments, it’s clear that he’s not happy with the lightweight’s decision to pull out on short notice.

Arman Tsarukyan reacts to Dana White’s comments at UFC 311 post-fight press conference

However, Arman Tsarukyan has no issues with re-earning a title shot. Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, the UFC lightweight contender was asked about Dana White’s recent comments. There, Tsarukyan stated that he’s willing to fight anyone, including a five-round rematch with Charles Oliveira, to earn another fight against Makhachev.

“I’m down with [fighting] everybody, because I know I can beat everybody.” Arman Tsarukyan stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, days after pulling out of UFC 311. “If they want me to beat [Michael] Chandler, and then again Oliveira, and then fight Islam for the title, I’m down. Islam is not going to come back soon, so, he’s maybe going to fight in six months.”

He continued, “If not Islam, it’s a five-round fight with Charles Oliveira. Correct, yeah. Michael Chandler, he’s a tough fighter, but for me, it’s good to fight him because he has a good name. Make a little bit of money, build my name, get more experience from the fight, yeah I’m down for him too. If, Charles doesn’t want to fight.”

