Jake Paul shoots down boxing match with UFC legend Donald Cerrone: “I’m tired of beating these old dudes up”

Jake Paul is reportedly done facing older UFC legends, according to himself, anyway.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of the ring since October when he faced Anderson Silva. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s career thus far, and he lived up to expectations. While the fight was close, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul by decision.

While the win moved him to 6-0 in his professional career thus far, it was also another chapter in the YouTuber’s battle against the UFC. Since beginning his boxing career, Paul has opted not to face lower-level journeymen or established boxers. Instead, he’s faced older MMA fighters, such as Tyron Woodley or Ben Askren.

It’s likely thanks to his history that Donald Cerrone believed he could face the YouTuber. Last week, ‘Cowboy’ admitted that he would be willing to unretire to face Paul in a boxing match. Sadly, the undefeated Ohio native doesn’t feel the same way.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Jake Paul shot down a fight with the former UFC welterweight contender. The YouTuber-turned-boxer admitted that at this stage, he’s disinterested in facing older MMA athletes. Instead, he would like to face boxers such as himself.

The comments come as the YouTuber is reportedly in-talks to face Tommy Fury next. ‘TNT’ has been slated to face Paul twice, but withdrew both times.

“[Donald Cerrone] called me out? What did he say?… Damn, is he out of his UFC contract?,” asked Paul in the interview with The Schmo. “Interesting. I mean, I don’t know. I’m kind of tired of beating these old dudes up like that. You know what I’m saying?”

He continued, “So, I’m just trying to get someone in there who is younger. But, they’re all scared honestly. They’re just trying to protect their records Schmo, you know, you know.”

