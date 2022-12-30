UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”

UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul.

While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.

He’s had a lot of good times in the sport but towards the end of his UFC run, he went on a bad losing skid.

Many have wondered whether or not he’d ever make a comeback. In terms of MMA, it seems unlikely.

In equal measure, however, he also wouldn’t turn down YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

“The Jake Paul phenomenon is kind of crazy, it’s got everyone calling him out,” Cerrone said. “It’s kind of like the big Conor push. I feel like that’s happening with Jake Paul. Everyone wants in, and I don’t see why they wouldn’t, that’s a big money fight.

“You can take away [from him]. Everyone is saying those are rigged fights, and I think he’s hitting hard. I really do think those are legitimate shots and strikes, and he’s been practicing boxing, and he’s whipping their asses. I don’t think there’s any missed hype, I think he’s got something going.”

Cerrone is open to Paul fight

“Would I like to fight him?” Cerrone said. “How could I say no to millions of dollars? I would definitely go out there and do it, but I’m not sitting here saying, ‘Jake you’re a YouTuber, you’re not worth a f***, blah blah blah.’ No, man. You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

