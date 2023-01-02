Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards trilogy in doubt for UFC 286 as the former champ continues to nurse a hand injury

The Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards trilogy fight is in doubt for UFC 286 as the former champ continues to nurse a hand injury.

UFC 286 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18th at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Although no official lineup has been announced, the UFC has no shortage of fighters to choose from.

The potential of a Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) trilogy match has been rumoured to be a headliner at UFC 286.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently lost to ‘Rocky’ in August of 2022 by way of knockout. It was a huge victory for the 31-year-old Edwards, giving him the UFC welterweight title. Usmans’ 19 fight winning streak abruptly came to an end.

The two fighters originally met in December of 2015, where it was Usman defeating Edwards via unanimous decision.

A trilogy match between Usman and Edwards is sure to be a show stopper but ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been spotted wearing a hand brace, as recently as this past Sunday, December 29th at Face Off Fight Night 3.

It was back in mid-December when Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) suggested that Usman may not be able to fight and ‘Wonderboy’ was ready and able to take his place.

In a ‘Fred Talks Fighting’ podcast, Thompson said:

“People are in-talks of me fighting Leon Edwards. I know Kamaru Usman is having hand surgery, I know they want to fight somebody in March and they were looking at Jorge Masvidal. He’s a standup fighter, so it kind of inspires me a bit, our division is so wrestler-heavy, and Leon Edwards is a striker and he’s champ.”

It was then Fred Beck, the host of ‘Fred Talks Fighting’, who tweeted about Usman being out of a fight with Edwards because of hand surgery.

However, according to Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the status of Usman not being able to fight is:

“Fake News”

UFC London is now 76 days away with no confirmed main event. This was Kamaru Usman on Saturday. That hand is an issue. pic.twitter.com/IWDslVIriC — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 2, 2023

It’s still very early in 2023 to make any predictions on wether Usman will be ready or not, and speculation is easy when a screenshot of a hand brace goes viral.

Would you like to see Usman vs Edwards III this coming March? Who do you think the victor will be?

