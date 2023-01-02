Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil

Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate.

‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, the former UFC featherweight champion retired from MMA. While he had one fight left on his contract, the Brazilian was later released from the UFC. Currently, Aldo is reportedly in talks to compete in a boxing match early this year, but nothing has been finalized.

However, any potential professional boxing match will take training, and possibly take time away from his new housemate. As first reported by The New York Times, former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro is now staying in Florida, as he left the country following his defeat last year.

Reportedly, the former politician will be staying at Jose Aldo’s mansion in Orlando. As of now, the exact timetable for how long Bolsonaro will be staying is unknown. However, he’s currently expected to stay in the United States for several months.

Currently, the former Brazilian president is under investigation in his home country. Bolsonaro famously fleed Brazil late last month, as he questioned the results of his electoral loss to Lula Inácio Lula da Silva for several weeks following the October election. In the process, Bolsonaro became the first ever Brazilian president to lose their bid for re-election.

While he’s a controversial figure in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is still beloved by various MMA fighters in the country. The aforementioned Aldo, as well as names such as Cris Cyborg and Paulo Costa, have shown support for the former president.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Jose Aldo fight again? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!