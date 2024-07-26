Coach Larry Wade claims Jake Paul “had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks” for Mike Perry fight
Coach Larry Wade has claimed that Jake Paul had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks prior to the Mike Perry fight.
Last weekend, Jake Paul and Mike Perry went head to head in a fascinating boxing showdown. Perry was considered to be a big underdog in the bout, and unfortunately for him, he couldn’t overcome the size difference. Paul knocked him down in the first two rounds before eventually picking up the win via TKO in the sixth.
The pair wound up agreeing to a 200 lbs cruiserweight limit but on fight night, ‘The Problem Child’ appeared to be noticeably bigger than his opponent. Either way, he got the job done, as he sets his sights on a blockbuster meeting with either Alex Pereira or Conor McGregor.
During a recent interview, the aforementioned Larry Wade made quite the claim regarding Paul’s weight.
Jake Paul lost 38lbs in 5 weeks…#JakePaul #TheBoxingLab #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/jevQuXXJGX
— Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 25, 2024
Paul’s weight loss
“Jake had got up to around 238 pounds and we’re looking at five weeks,” Paul’s coach, Larry Wade, told Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). “I asked him, ‘What weight class?’ He was like, ‘200.’ So, we had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Regardless of whether you like Jake Paul or not, nobody can deny that he’s put in a lot of work to get to this point in his boxing career. Now, it’s all a case of seeing whether or not he can take it to the next level.
What do you believe is going to be next for Jake Paul in boxing or mixed martial arts? Would you be interested in seeing him have a rematch against Mike Perry in BKFC? Let us know your thoughts on this and the fight as a whole, BJPENN Nation!