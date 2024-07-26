Coach Larry Wade claims Jake Paul “had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks” for Mike Perry fight

Coach Larry Wade has claimed that Jake Paul had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks prior to the Mike Perry fight.

Last weekend, Jake Paul and Mike Perry went head to head in a fascinating boxing showdown. Perry was considered to be a big underdog in the bout, and unfortunately for him, he couldn’t overcome the size difference. Paul knocked him down in the first two rounds before eventually picking up the win via TKO in the sixth.

The pair wound up agreeing to a 200 lbs cruiserweight limit but on fight night, ‘The Problem Child’ appeared to be noticeably bigger than his opponent. Either way, he got the job done, as he sets his sights on a blockbuster meeting with either Alex Pereira or Conor McGregor.

During a recent interview, the aforementioned Larry Wade made quite the claim regarding Paul’s weight.