Mike Perry medically suspended for 60 days following TKO loss to Jake Paul
Mike Perry has been medically suspended for 60 days in the wake of his TKO defeat to Jake Paul last weekend.
We all know that Mike Perry is a true warrior. From mixed martial arts to bare-knuckle boxing and beyond, he’s had some great highlight-reel moments throughout the course of his career. Last Saturday, he opted for something different. He stepped into the squared circle to battle it out with Jake Paul, with many believing there was a chance he could pull off the upset.
Unfortunately, it didn’t fall his way. He was dropped twice en-route to being stopped via TKO in the sixth round, with Perry falling short in his attempt to cause a shock.
Now, as per MMA Junkie, it’s been confirmed by the Florida Athletic Commission (FAC) that Pery has received a 60-day medical suspension.
Perry’s problems
The reality of the situation is that this isn’t the end of the world for ‘Platinum’. It doesn’t appear as if he suffered any lasting damage and once he’s healthy, if he desires, he can head back into the chaos of BKFC.
That is, unless Conor McGregor decides to actually fire him from the promotion. The Irishman heavily implied that he wanted to let Perry go in the wake of his performance against Jake, but of course, we never know whether or not Conor is being serious on social media.
For Mike, he’ll go back to the drawing board and plan for his next adventure in combat sports.
