Video | Mike Perry claims Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match

Mike Perry is claiming that Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match.

Jake Paul took on Mike Perry in an eight-round cruiserweight contest on Saturday, July 20th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The result was ‘The Problem Child’ smoking Mike Perry in a sixth-round TKO (see that here).

Perry appeared on Paul’s YouTube channel and discussed the boxing match and his injury early on in the ring.

Jed I. Goodman posted the video to ‘X‘ with the caption:

“Mike Perry said he broke his ribs 10 seconds into the fight.“

In the video Perry shared with Paul:

“First 10 seconds, that first punch you hit me with, you popped me. Because I knew people were gonna be like ‘Put your hands up,’ right? I come out like this, my hands up. And my rib was wide open, and you hit me in the rib, and I was like, ‘F**k, that’s it.’”

Continuing Mike Perry said:

“I brought my hands down, and you popped me the other way. And I fought through it, that’s something, there’s pieces of things I can be proud of. But, I think it was fair and square.”

‘Platinum’ plans to return to bareknuckle boxing once his ribs have healed up.

Jake Paul is now looking forward to getting in the ring with Mike Tyson on November 15th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The two were originally to have fought on July 20th but Tyson had to withdraw due to medical reasons, hence how the Paul vs Perry bout came to fruition.

