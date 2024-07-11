REPORT | Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko targeted for November in Las Vegas

According to Bob Arum, a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko is in the works.

‘Tank’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring last month in Las Vegas. There, Gervonta Davis made the first defense of his WBA lightweight title, facing the undefeated Frank Martin. While the challenger had some early success, the champion wound up retaining his title by a brutal eighth-round knockout victory.

Following the victory, Gervonta Davis went face-to-face with Ryan Garcia. ‘KingRy’ had previously suffered a loss to the champion, losing their bout last April by seventh-round knockout. Garcia was there to call for a rematch but with his personal issues and yearlong suspension, Davis will instead meet Vasyl Lomachenko.

A bout between the two has reportedly been in the works for some time. However, as first reported by FightsATW, Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko is now being finalized for November. According to Bob Arum, the lightweight title fight will happen in November, at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER SHOWS INTEREST IN ONE-OFF BOXING MATCH, NAMES POTENTIAL OPPONENT: “THAT WOULD BE FUN STUFF”

Gervonta Davis vs. Vasyl Lomachenko targeted for November boxing match in Las Vegas

“He’s hilarious! It was a good time. We discussed Loma. Loma is coming here [this week], and we will sit down, and he will tell us what he wants. My feeling is, reading Egis [Kilmas], that it’s a Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight [next].” When then? November makes sense if the deal can be crafted. “Bob Arum stated in the interview. “It’s a Vegas fight, MGM or T-Mobile. We’d decide a date where there are openings.” (h/t FightsATW)

A fight between Gervonta Davis and Vasyl Lomachenko would just make boxing’s 2024 schedule already bigger. Already set for the rest of this year is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2, Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois, and Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol. For ‘Loma’, the fight will be his first since May.

In May, Vasyl Lomachenko scored an 11th-round knockout victory over George Kambosos Jr. That victory saw the Ukrainian win IBF gold, his first world title since 2020. In November, he might get the chance to take Gervonta Davis’ WBC lightweight title as well.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning this one? Gervonta Davis or Vasyl Lomachenko?