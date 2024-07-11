Abdul Razak Alhassan slams ‘f*cking b*tch’ Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: “He was living the comfortable life”

By Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Abdul Razak Alhassan has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis.

Abdul Razak Alhassan, Dricus du Plessis

‘Judo Thunder’ has been out of action since a second-round submission loss to Joe Pyfer last October. Nine months removed from that defeat, Abdul Razak Alhassan is set to return to the cage at UFC Denver. In the main card opener, the hard-hitting middleweight contender will face Cody Brundage.

Abdul Razak Alhassan discussed his return to the cage at UFC Denver media day earlier this week. There, the Ghanaian fighter was asked about Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ won middleweight gold in January with a victory over Sean Strickland, and will defend the gold against Israel Adesanya in August.

At the crux of the feud between Dricus du Plessis and ‘The Last Stylebender’ is their African roots. Prior to winning the gold, ‘Stillknocks’ stated that he was going to be the “first real African champ”. Du Plessis later explained that the comment means that unlike Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou, he still lives in Africa and trains there.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND SLAMS KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FOR ‘SMASH’ TOKEN FAILURE: “RICH AND STILL TRY TO SCAM YOUR FANS”

Abdul Razak Alhassan slams UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis

Well, it appears that those comments got on the nerves of Abdul Razak Alhassan. Speaking at UFC Denver media day, he tore into Dricus du Plessis. While Alhassan loves Africa himself, he’s aware that it has its faults and doesn’t blame anyone who leaves in pursuit of other opportunities.

“I respect the things he’s done in MMA, but he’s a f*cking b*tch.” Abdul Razak Alhassan stated at UFC Denver media day, referring to Dricus du Plessis. “He’s a f*cking a*shole for that word that he used. If he’s a f*cking real African and he lived in Africa, he would have never used that f*cking word. He’s a f*cking b*tch a*s to use that word, because if he was raised with the poor people in Africa [he would know better].”

He continued, “…I’m not trying to call my country a s*ithole but I’m poor. If I can go to America or I can go to a different country to make a better life for myself, I’ll f*cking cut off my leg to f*cking go. If he was a true African, he have understood that. That [he doesn’t understand] means that he was living the comfortable life. His family had money to feed him every day so he didn’t have to worry about leaving to go and make it.”

What do you make of these comments about UFC champion Dricus du Plessis? Do you agree with Abdul Razak Alhassan?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Abdul Razak Alhassan Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler dismisses Dustin Poirier's recent comments: "I'm living rent free"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024
Andre Petroski
UFC

Andre Petroski reveals he used to train with Josh Fremd, hopes to get Bo Nickal fight with a win at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

Andre Petroski is very familiar with his UFC Denver opponent Josh Fremd.

Mark Coleman
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman announces he's back in hospital: "I was so close to being 100%"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has announced he is back in the hospital.

Diego Lopes, UFC 300
Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes explains why he doesn't want UFC rematch with Movsar Evloev next: "We’re looking at a completely different fight"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

Diego Lopes doesn’t have revenge on his mind at the moment.

Tracy Cortez
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez feels she poses unique challenge to Rose Namajunas ahead of UFC Denver: "It’s putting both of us in a good test"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

Tracy Cortez feels she can bring on a challenge Rose Namajunas has yet to face at UFC Denver.

Jon Anik

Jon Anik explains his worry with UFC 304 co-headliner between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes: "I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward"

Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping calls out Merab Dvalishvili for suggesting he plans to “show everybody his striking” in title fight with Sean O’Malley: “You are full of sh*t”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has called out Merab Dvalishvili for some of his comments about striking against Sean O’Malley.

Alex Pereira, Artem Vakhitov
UFC

Artem Vakhitov and UFC champion Alex Pereira continue to trade jabs on social media: “Until we meet again…”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Artem Vakhitov and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira continue to go back and forth at one another on social media.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Kamaru Usman

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman discuss the chances of Nate Diaz receiving an immediate title shot in his UFC return: “Let’s get serious here”

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman have given their thoughts on the idea of Nate Diaz being given an immediate title shot if he returns to the UFC.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen explains why he’s going with Sean O’Malley for Male Fighter of the Year

Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is his frontrunner for Male Fighter of the Year.