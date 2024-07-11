Abdul Razak Alhassan slams ‘f*cking b*tch’ Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: “He was living the comfortable life”

UFC middleweight contender Abdul Razak Alhassan has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis.

‘Judo Thunder’ has been out of action since a second-round submission loss to Joe Pyfer last October. Nine months removed from that defeat, Abdul Razak Alhassan is set to return to the cage at UFC Denver. In the main card opener, the hard-hitting middleweight contender will face Cody Brundage.

Abdul Razak Alhassan discussed his return to the cage at UFC Denver media day earlier this week. There, the Ghanaian fighter was asked about Dricus du Plessis. ‘Stillknocks’ won middleweight gold in January with a victory over Sean Strickland, and will defend the gold against Israel Adesanya in August.

At the crux of the feud between Dricus du Plessis and ‘The Last Stylebender’ is their African roots. Prior to winning the gold, ‘Stillknocks’ stated that he was going to be the “first real African champ”. Du Plessis later explained that the comment means that unlike Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou, he still lives in Africa and trains there.

Abdul Razak Alhassan slams UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis

Well, it appears that those comments got on the nerves of Abdul Razak Alhassan. Speaking at UFC Denver media day, he tore into Dricus du Plessis. While Alhassan loves Africa himself, he’s aware that it has its faults and doesn’t blame anyone who leaves in pursuit of other opportunities.

“I respect the things he’s done in MMA, but he’s a f*cking b*tch.” Abdul Razak Alhassan stated at UFC Denver media day, referring to Dricus du Plessis. “He’s a f*cking a*shole for that word that he used. If he’s a f*cking real African and he lived in Africa, he would have never used that f*cking word. He’s a f*cking b*tch a*s to use that word, because if he was raised with the poor people in Africa [he would know better].”

He continued, “…I’m not trying to call my country a s*ithole but I’m poor. If I can go to America or I can go to a different country to make a better life for myself, I’ll f*cking cut off my leg to f*cking go. If he was a true African, he have understood that. That [he doesn’t understand] means that he was living the comfortable life. His family had money to feed him every day so he didn’t have to worry about leaving to go and make it.”

What do you make of these comments about UFC champion Dricus du Plessis? Do you agree with Abdul Razak Alhassan?