Michael Chandler dismisses Dustin Poirier’s recent comments: “I’m living rent free”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that he’s in the head of Dustin Poirier.

‘Iron’ is currently waiting for his long-awaited showdown with Conor McGregor. Michael Chandler was set to meet the Irishman in the main event of UFC 303 last month, but ‘The Notorious’ was forced out due to injury. Since then, the former Bellator lightweight champion has shown interest in fights with Nate Diaz and Max Holloway.

However, Michael Chandler has instead been going back and forth with Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ himself is fresh off his return in the main event of UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev in June. There, Poirier came up short in his third bid for undisputed gold, losing by fifth-round submission. Following the defeat, the 35-year-old revealed that he might retire.

However, that talk of retirement now seems over. Over the last few weeks, Dustin Poirier has gone back and forth with several names, including Michael Chandler. Earlier this week on The MMA Hour, ‘The Diamond’ took aim at ‘Iron’ and the claim that he was offered a fight with Islam Makhachev. Poirier stated that Chandler had done a good job of beating himself lately and that he has “Dana White privilege”.

Dues paid but I’m living rent free💎 https://t.co/PtMKOTWPnX — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 11, 2024

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler fires back at Dustin Poirier over recent comments

Taking to X earlier today, Michael Chandler responded to Dustin Poirier’s recent comments. In a brief post, the former Bellator champion stated that he has paid his dues, and can say what he wants. Chandler ended the post by stating that he was living “rent free” in Poirier’s head.

Just based on these comments, the feud between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is far from over. However, it’s unlikely that the two step into the cage again. While Poirier hasn’t retired from MMA, he shot down a rematch with Chandler in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. Instead, Poirier would prefer a rematch with Islam Makhachev, or a boxing match with someone like Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler is still tied up with Conor McGregor. While the former Bellator champion has shown interest in other bouts, it’s still likely he faces ‘The Notorious’ next. As of now, the two don’t have a targeted date for their welterweight clash.

What do you make of the back-and-forth between these UFC lightweights? Do you want to see Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier fight again?