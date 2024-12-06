Beneil Dariush set to end lengthy hiatus at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano

By Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

UFC lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Renato Moicano will collide in January.

Beneil Dariush

The 35-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since a clash with Arman Tsarukyan last December. That bout saw Beneil Dariush get knocked out in his second straight fight, previously being finished by Charles Oliveira in June. Due to concerns about his brain health, the lightweight contender decided to take a yearlong hiatus.

In that time, Beneil Dariush has openly discussed a possible move to 170 pounds. However, it appears that the longtime UFC lightweight contender will be staying put at 155 pounds. Earlier today, the promotion took to social media to announce Dariush’s return against Renato Moicano in January at UFC 311.

For his part, the Brazilian is fresh off his headlining role against Benoit Saint-Denis in September. Renato Moicano dominated ‘God of War’ in France, handing the rising lightweight a second-round knockout loss. The victory was the 35-year-old’s fourth in a row, previously defeating the likes of Jalin Turner and Drew Dober.

RELATED: WATCH | ALEX PEREIRA AND JAMAHAL HILL NEARLY COME TO BLOWS IN CONFRONTATION AT UFC PI

Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano added to UFC 311 in January

Following his win in September, Renato Moicano called for a showdown with Paddy Pimblett. However, the promotion has decided to go in a different direction and book the Brazilian against Beneil Dariush. While this lightweight bout is an excellent one, it’s far from the only big fight slated for UFC 311 next month.

Earlier this week, Dana White announced several fights for the January pay-per-view event. At the top of the bill is a rematch between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, and Arman Tsarukyan. The co-main event is another title bout, as newly crowned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili will face Umar Nurmagomedov.

On the undercard will also be high-profile matchups such as Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill, and Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder. With today’s announcement of Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano, the UFC 311 card has only become more stacked.

What do you make of this UFC 311 fight announcement? Who do you expect to win? Beneil Dariush or Renato Moicano?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Beneil Dariush Renato Moicano UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

WATCH | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill nearly come to blows in confrontation at UFC PI

Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024
Shakat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC 310 | Pro fighters make their picks for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 310, a No. 1 contender bout at welterweight goes down as Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on Ian Machado Garry. Heading into the fight, Rakhmonov is a massive -410 favorite while the Irishman is a +290 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway Ian Machado Garry
Max Holloway

Max Holloway warns fans not to underestimate Ian Machado Garry ahead of UFC 310: 'He can change on a dime'

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2024

Max Holloway doesn’t believe the UFC 310 co-main event will be the wipeout some are predicting.

Islam Makhachev
Dana White

Dana White announces two major title fights for UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan and Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2024

UFC 311 will be getting two major title fights.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov scoffs at Ian Machado Garry's UFC 310 prediction: 'I think he is delusional'

Fernando Quiles - December 5, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov doesn’t see himself being stopped by Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310.

Chase Hooper

Chase Hooper says it's an "honor" to fight Clay Guida, vows to submit the veteran at UFC 310

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024
Max Griffin
Michael Chiesa

Max Griffin doubts Michael Chiesa will be able to "withstand" his power at UFC 310: "He doesn't like getting hit"

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2024

Max Griffin is pumped to be fighting Michael Chiesa at UFC 310.

Ian Machado Garry
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry admits Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted him in training ahead of UFC 310 meeting: "Do it on Saturday"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry is giving his side of sparring with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC, MMA
UFC

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell explains why he doesn’t believe in seat belts

BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Bryce Mitchell would surely love to get his hands on a UFC belt, but the outspoken featherweight is apparently not a big fan of seat belts.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Dana White shoots down Turki Alalshikh's talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "Absolutely not"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2024

UFC President Dana White has again shot down talk of Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.