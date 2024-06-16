Fighters react to Gervonta Davis’ knockout win over Frank Martin: “That was a mental and physical break down”

Fighters Share Immediate Reactions To Gervonta Davis’ KO Win Over Frank Martin

In the aftermath of Gervonta Davis handing Frank Martin his first loss, fighters continue to be in awe of “Tank’s” relentless pressure and punching power. There is one undefeated boxer who feels he can “shock the world” if he shares the ring with Davis, however.

Congrats gervonta 💙💙💙 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 16, 2024

That was a mental and physical break down — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) June 16, 2024

Damn Detroit. Good display of skills tonight . — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 16, 2024

Can’t wait to shock the world.. Remember everything yall saying now! #ChasingGreatness — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) June 16, 2024

I will always be a man and give credit when credit is due, @Gervontaa is a hell of a fighter! Respect. — Timothy Bradley Jr. (@Timbradleyjr) June 16, 2024

With another big win under his belt, many are wondering what is next for “Tank” Davis. A potential clash with IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko would make sense given that Davis currently holds the WBA gold. One can’t rule out the possibility of Davis moving up to 140 pounds as well.

Whatever Davis decides to do next, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the undefeated star. Some believe he is the best lightweight in boxing today, and are hoping he gets the chance to prove it by going after undisputed gold. If he were to beat the likes of Lomachenko, Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson, he would leave no doubt.