Fighters react to Gervonta Davis’ knockout win over Frank Martin: “That was a mental and physical break down”

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Gervonta Davis remains unbeaten in the world of pro boxing, and fighters have reacted to his knockout win over Frank Martin.

Gervonta Davis

Davis and Martin shared the ring inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this past Saturday night. Martin was doing well with his movement and counters, but “Tank” never stopped pressuring. Martin couldn’t land anything that gave Davis pause, which ultimately led to the eighth-round knockout.

Fighters both past and present gave their immediate reactions to Davis delivering yet another highlight reel finish.

RELATED: GERVONTA DAVIS KO’S FRANK MARTIN (VIDEO)

Fighters Share Immediate Reactions To Gervonta Davis’ KO Win Over Frank Martin

In the aftermath of Gervonta Davis handing Frank Martin his first loss, fighters continue to be in awe of “Tank’s” relentless pressure and punching power. There is one undefeated boxer who feels he can “shock the world” if he shares the ring with Davis, however.

“Gervonta Davis with the KO!”

“Congrats gervonta.”

“That was a mental and physical break down.”

“Damn Detroit. Good display of skills tonight.”

“Can’t wait to shock the world.. Remember everything yall saying now!”

“I will always be a man and give credit when credit is due, @Gervontaa is a hell of a fighter! Respect.”

With another big win under his belt, many are wondering what is next for “Tank” Davis. A potential clash with IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko would make sense given that Davis currently holds the WBA gold. One can’t rule out the possibility of Davis moving up to 140 pounds as well.

Whatever Davis decides to do next, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the undefeated star. Some believe he is the best lightweight in boxing today, and are hoping he gets the chance to prove it by going after undisputed gold. If he were to beat the likes of Lomachenko, Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson, he would leave no doubt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis

Related

Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024
Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

Jake Paul has accepted Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303 by taking on the UFC bantamweight champion.

Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis

VIDEO | Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly trade blows during heated press conference faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly scrapped in front of the media just hours before their scheduled bout.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry

REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Boxing News

REPORT | Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund is in talks to create a massive boxing league worth billions

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024

It seems that Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh are poised to turn the boxing world upside down.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Sean O'Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia's recent arrest for vandalism

Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia speaks after arrest for felony vandalism: "They are trying to give me medicine"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken to social media following his recent arrest.

Savannah Marshall, Claressa Shields
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Savannah Marshall calls for MMA rematch with Claressa Shields after PFL debut: "I'm quite confident I'd do her in the cage"

Josh Evanoff - June 10, 2024

Women’s boxing star Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields inside the PFL cage.