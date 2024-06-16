UFC Vegas 93 Bonus Report: Four fighters take home an extra $50k

By Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira.

The highly anticipated men’s flyweight main event resulted in a second-round TKO victory for the undefeated Japanese standout. Unfortunately, the win didn’t come in the most ideal form, as Perez suffered a leg injury early in Round 2 which spelled an end to the fight (see that here).

UFC Vegas 93 was co-headlined by a bantamweight scrap between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA) and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA). The bout wound up going the full three rounds, with Johns ultimately emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Tatsuro Taira earned an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Alex Perez in tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 main event.

Performance of the night: Brady Hiestand pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Garrett Armfield.

Performance of the night: Westin Wilson earned an extra $50k for his first-round submission victory over Jeka Saragih (see that here).

Performance of the night:  Melquizael Costa pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round submission victory over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 93 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

