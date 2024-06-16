Following draw with Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen shifts attention to “stupid” Jorge Masvidal

By Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen has turned his attention to Jorge Masvidal after his draw with Anderson Silva.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal

Sonnen stepped right into the lion’s den for a boxing match with his old rival Anderson Silva in Brazil. Chael was able to make it close enough that the judges declared this one a draw. While Sonnen believes he did enough to earn the win, he’s not dwelling on the result.

In fact, he has another foe he’s turning his attention to.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN EXPLAINS WHY HE OPTED TO FIGHT ANDERSON SILVA IN BOXING, SAYS HE WANTS EVENTUAL JORGE MASVIDAL BOUT

Chael Sonnen Wants To Fight “Overrated” Jorge Masvidal

During the post-fight press conference, Chael Sonnen told media members that Jorge Masvidal would be wise to leave his name out of his mouth unless he truly wants to fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Masvidal’s a little bit overrated, in all fairness, within his own mind,” Sonnen said. “I can’t remember the last time that he won a fight. He gave me a threat, he said, ‘I won’t even use my right hand. I’ll put that in the contract.’ I’m like, ‘OK, stupid, put that in the contract. I didn’t ask for that, but go ahead and put that in there.’ Then he talks about, ‘I’m going to pay you $10 million.’ Well, I didn’t ask for $10 million, but again, stupid, put that in the contract. Just keep talking.

“It just keeps getting worse for Jorge Masvidal. There’s some people you play with, there’s some people you don’t; put me in the category of ‘don’t.’ Do not challenge me unless you want to fight me.”

Sonnen and “Gamebred” have been trading barbs for several months, and one has to wonder if a fight between the two is on the horizon. For now, Masvidal will need to stay focused on Nate Diaz. The two will collide in a boxing match on July 6.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Chael Sonnen Jorge Masvidal

Related

Gervonta Davis

Fighters react to Gervonta Davis' knockout win over Frank Martin: "That was a mental and physical break down"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis KO’s Frank Martin (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 15, 2024

Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Frank Martin this evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley faces off with Jake Paul following UFC 303 fight talks

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley recently met up with Jake Paul after agreeing to fight.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vents frustration after boxing debut gets pushed back to November: “I’ve been in the gym 18 months now”

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Darren Till is venting his frustration after his boxing debut gets pushed back to November.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, UFC
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement

Susan Cox - June 13, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes that the potential UFC 303 fight cancellation would result in Conor McGregor’s retirement.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024
Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin
Gervonta Davis

VIDEO | Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly trade blows during heated press conference faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin nearly scrapped in front of the media just hours before their scheduled bout.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva confirms Chael Sonnen boxing match won't be the final fight of his career: "It's my last fight in Brazil"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

UFC legend Anderson Silva won’t be retiring after facing Chael Sonnen this weekend.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

REPORT | Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry set for July 20 boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 11, 2024

Jake Paul will face another former UFC standout, Mike Perry, for his professional boxing return on July 20.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Boxing News

REPORT | Saudi Arabia Wealth Fund is in talks to create a massive boxing league worth billions

Josh Evanoff - June 11, 2024

It seems that Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh are poised to turn the boxing world upside down.