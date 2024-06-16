Following draw with Anderson Silva, Chael Sonnen shifts attention to “stupid” Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen Wants To Fight “Overrated” Jorge Masvidal

During the post-fight press conference, Chael Sonnen told media members that Jorge Masvidal would be wise to leave his name out of his mouth unless he truly wants to fight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Masvidal’s a little bit overrated, in all fairness, within his own mind,” Sonnen said. “I can’t remember the last time that he won a fight. He gave me a threat, he said, ‘I won’t even use my right hand. I’ll put that in the contract.’ I’m like, ‘OK, stupid, put that in the contract. I didn’t ask for that, but go ahead and put that in there.’ Then he talks about, ‘I’m going to pay you $10 million.’ Well, I didn’t ask for $10 million, but again, stupid, put that in the contract. Just keep talking.

“It just keeps getting worse for Jorge Masvidal. There’s some people you play with, there’s some people you don’t; put me in the category of ‘don’t.’ Do not challenge me unless you want to fight me.”

Sonnen and “Gamebred” have been trading barbs for several months, and one has to wonder if a fight between the two is on the horizon. For now, Masvidal will need to stay focused on Nate Diaz. The two will collide in a boxing match on July 6.