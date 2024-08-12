Canelo Alvarez unbothered by going head-to-head with Noche UFC in boxing return: “When Canelo fights, it’s different”

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez doesn’t mind going head-to-head with the UFC.

The Mexican superstar is currently set to return to the boxing ring on September 14th, in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a victory over Jaime Munguia in May, Canelo Alvarez will face Edgar Berlanga. ‘The Chosen One’ currently holds a 22-0 undefeated record and was chosen to face the middleweight champion over David Benavidez.

Also on September 14th in Las Vegas, is Noche UFC going down from The Sphere. Dana White has hyped the event as arguably the promotion’s biggest of 2024, and it has a stacked lineup. The card will have two title fights in the form of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili and Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko. However, Canelo Alvarez isn’t afraid.

Speaking with the Million Dollars Worth Of Game Podcast, the boxer was asked about UFC 306. There, Canelo Alvarez admitted that he doesn’t really care about it. While other boxers might struggle with drawing a crowd on that date and location, the super-middleweight champion isn’t really afraid.

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez discusses going head-to-head with Noche UFC

It’s worth noting that Canelo Alvarez has gone head-to-head with the UFC in the past. As many fans are likely aware, the boxing star’s 2019 clash with Sergey Kovalev had to be delayed an hour due to UFC 244 going on at the same time. Five years removed from that night, Alvarez isn’t bothered by the scheduling conflict.

“It’s just different.” Canelo Alvarez responded, when asked about his boxing return going up against Noche UFC. “Yeah, maybe other boxing matches [would struggle against the UFC], maybe. But Canelo is different. Canelo is just different, just different.”

He continued, “I don’t care if the UFC is there. When Canelo fights, he’s different. Yeah, [I’m not worried about it].”

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you be watching Alvarez vs. Berlanga, or Noche UFC on September 14th?