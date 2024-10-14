Eddie Hearn voices disgust in judging after Artur Beterbiev’s win over Dmitry Bivol

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his disgust over the state of judging after Artur Beterbiev’s victory over Dmitry Bivol.

Last weekend, Dmitry Bivol went head to head with Artur Beterbiev in an absolutely huge undisputed title showdown. It was billed as one of the fights of the year, and you’d have to say that it lived up to the hype.

Both men had their moments throughout the course of the contest but in the end, it was Beterbiev who had his hand raised in victory. One of the judges even scored the contest 116-112 in his favor, meaning that in his eyes, Bivol only won four of the twelve rounds.

That scorecard, as you can probably imagine, didn’t sit too well with his promoter Eddie Hearn, who made his feelings known.