Eddie Hearn voices disgust in judging after Artur Beterbiev’s win over Dmitry Bivol
Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has voiced his disgust over the state of judging after Artur Beterbiev’s victory over Dmitry Bivol.
Last weekend, Dmitry Bivol went head to head with Artur Beterbiev in an absolutely huge undisputed title showdown. It was billed as one of the fights of the year, and you’d have to say that it lived up to the hype.
Both men had their moments throughout the course of the contest but in the end, it was Beterbiev who had his hand raised in victory. One of the judges even scored the contest 116-112 in his favor, meaning that in his eyes, Bivol only won four of the twelve rounds.
That scorecard, as you can probably imagine, didn’t sit too well with his promoter Eddie Hearn, who made his feelings known.
Eddie Hearn makes his feelings clear on the Artur Beterbiev MD Dmitry Bivol scorecards: "I find it sickening that after a lifetime of hard work Dmitry Bivol is not undisputed champion tonight… This judge should never work in the sport again."
Hearn hits out at judges over Bivol/Beterbiev results
“I don’t want to disrespect Beterbiev, because they’re both incredible fighters, but I find it sickening that, after a lifetime of hard work, Bivol is not undisputed champion tonight.
“He won that fight,” Hearn said in the post-fight press conference.
“I struggle to find anybody in our row; a row behind, the TV row, who didn’t score the fight to Bivol. To find a judge give that fight 116-112, and give Dmitry Bivol four rounds in that fight; this judge should never work in the sport again.
“Everything you’ll get out of Dmitry is: ‘I can do better; it’s boxing. I take the judges’ scorecard’, but I don’t buy it because you don’t deserve that after that performance. It was an absolute boxing masterclass. It was the perfect performance.
“He can be better, but that was a pure show of concentration, skill and defence, with offence thrown in. Bivol is arguably pound-for-pound No. 1 in the sport. He deserves tonight to sit here as the undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the world.”
