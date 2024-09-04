Turki Alalshikh vows to lower PPV prices starting with Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois: “This is not healthy for boxing”

Turki Alalshikh plans to lower boxing pay-per-view pricing, starting with Anthony Joshua’s return against Daniel Dubois.

‘AJ’ and ‘Dynamite’ are set to collide later this month at Wembley Stadium in London. A lot is on the line here, as the winner could very well face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 next year. Both men are riding a wave of momentum heading into the contest as well. For his part, Anthony Joshua is fresh off his knockout win over Francis Ngannou in March.

Meanwhile, Daniel Dubois claimed IBF gold with a stoppage victory over Filip Hrgovic in June. Once again, Anthony Joshua’s return will be promoted by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh. Much like next week’s Noche UFC event, the British boxing event will be sponsored by Riyadh Season.

Speaking in a recent interview with TalkSport, Turki Alalshikh discussed Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois. There, the Saudi advisor revealed plans to lower the pay-per-view price for the boxing event. While most big boxing and UFC events cost anywhere between $59.99 to $89.99, Joshua vs. Dubois will charge fans only $19.99.

Turki Alalshikh plans to lower boxing PPV prices starting with Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois

“You mention the PPV, I think this is my next big fight and I want your advice also,” Turki Alalshikh stated in the interview, discussing Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois. “I dream of a PPV with a good price to make the fans happy and subscribe and get them to watch it legally. Usually when I see a high PPV, a lot of people go and watch the fight illegally and this is not healthy for boxing and the platform.” (h/t TalkSport)

He continued, “What I will try to push is to have our Riyadh Season shows at less than £20 in England and less than $20 around the world… I would prefer to have one million fans subscribe and buy the PPV for £20 than less than 500,000 [for £40]. The people go around it illegally because the price is high. In the future, this will not build boxing. If I give the fans good fights at a good price then I will increase the fanbase.”

Turki Alalshikh’s comments about pay-per-view pricing come on the same day as Dana White made his own comments about illegal streaming. While the Saudi advisor believes lowering prices will raise buys, the UFC president believes differently. Instead, White believes that prosecuting those committing piracy will solve the problem.

What do you make of these comments from boxing’s Turki Alalshikh? Will you buy the Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois PPV?