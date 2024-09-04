Sean Brady blasts MMA fans for criticizing his loss to Belal Muhammad: “I guess I got fraud checked by the UFC champion”

Sean Brady has blasted MMA fans over their takes on his loss to Belal Muhammad in 2022.

Brady took on Muhammad at UFC 280 in October of 2022 and it was ‘Remember The Name’ that won by way of second-round TKO. Since the defeat, some fans have criticized Brady for losing and getting stopped by Muhammad.

Ahead of Sean Brady’s UFC Vegas 97 main event fight against Gilbert Burns, he unloaded on MMA fans on social media who claim he got fraud checked in the loss.

“I don’t understand the fraud checked thing. First of all, Twitter f*****g sucks. It’s a cesspool full of miserable, miserable people, it’s insane. These people on there are nuts. You’d never say anything that these guys say to your face, they are some dork in their mom’s basement, just eating Cheetos. I got fraud-checked, Joey (Pyfer) got fraud-checked, a bunch of other guys got fraud-checked. What is fraud-checked by a fighter who is in the top-10, top-15? I don’t understand it,” Sean Brady said at UFC Vegas 97 media day.

“That is frustrating to see. It is never other fighters who say it. I don’t understand the fraud-checked thing. But, I guess I got fraud-checked by the UFC champion. Thanks, bro,” Brady added.