Dustin Poirier shoots down rumored fight against Colby Covington: “He’ll never make money with me”

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will seemingly never fight Colby Covington.

‘The Diamond’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since his bid for UFC gold in June. In the main event of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier faced Islam Makhachev and gave the champion all he could handle. However, in round five, the Russian scored a takedown and quickly earned a submission win. In the process, denying Poirier of the lightweight title that he’s long sought.

Post-fight, the fan-favorite admitted that the fight could’ve been his last. However, a few months removed from that submission defeat, Dustin Poirier is now working on a return to the cage. Earlier this summer, the UFC lightweight contender revealed plans for one more fight. However, Poirier didn’t name his potential opponent.

Well, in recent weeks, Colby Covington has emerged as the lightweight’s potential opponent. While ‘Chaos’ hasn’t confirmed the news himself, he has repeatedly called for a fight against Dustin Poirier for years now. For his part, the welterweight hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards last December at UFC 296.

Exclusive Scoop 🚨@DustinPoirier Shuts DOWN the Fighting Rumors with Colby Covington with our @TheRuthlessEW pic.twitter.com/vBnuWGrNLH — Fight Bananas (@FightBananas) September 3, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier shoots down fight against Colby Covington

However, Dustin Poirier vs. Colby Covington won’t be happening. Earlier today, Fight Bananas reported that ‘The Diamond’ shot down the potential matchup in a recent interview with them. According to Poirier, there is zero chance that his former teammate will ever earn money with him.

While this fight won’t be happening next, Dustin Poirier and Colby Covington have no shortage of potential opponents. Since his last fight in June, ‘The Diamond’ has shown interest in several matchups. In July, the lightweight contender called for fights against everyone from Conor McGregor to Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington has repeatedly been called out by Ian Garry since his loss in December. While there were talks of the two facing off at UFC 303 in June, the bout failed to come to fruition. In recent months, the former interim champion has called for a clash with former lightweight titleholder, Charles Oliveira.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Colby Covington happen?