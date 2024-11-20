Francis Ngannou admits he was bothered by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: ‘It just hurt me to see Mike there in that situation’

Francis Ngannou Explains “Hurt” Feeling After Jake Paul Defeated Mike Tyson

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou said he was frustrated to see Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul when he’s close to being 60 years old (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It just hurt me to see Mike there in that situation,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports. “Like, knowing Mike, what he can do and see him there with Jake Paul, and Jake Paul like – hey man, like, that sight just hurt me. Although, you have to give it to Mike, man.

“This is 58-year-old Mike Tyson that’s been doing this sport since 12 years old, I believe, and to still be able to stand up on his own, at this age, I think it’s impressive. Stand up against a young 27-year-old guy, even though I would say he wouldn’t be at that level, but wasn’t that much of a threat for Mike. You have to give it up to him.”

Tyson helped mentor Ngannou ahead of his first boxing match against Tyson Fury. “The Predator’s” first love in terms of pro sports was boxing before he ended up becoming one of the baddest heavyweights to grace MMA.

Despite the defeat to Paul, it isn’t all bad news for Tyson, who secured a monster payday. It certainly isn’t bad news for Netflix either, as the streaming platform has touted 60 million views. Most Valuable Promotions has also claimed the event drew 108 million viewers globally.